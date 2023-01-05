CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects are facing manslaughter charges related to a shooting near Frontier Mall on Monday, Jan. 9, the Cheyenne Police Department said. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, both of Cheyenne, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Munguia is charged with manslaughter without incident and Nicholson is charged with accessory after the fact to manslaughter. Nicholson is also being held on an outstanding Laramie County warrant for DUI, police said.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO