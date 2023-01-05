Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Suspects Arrested in Homicide Investigation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Monday, January 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard. Responding officers secured the area and located one 17-year-old female victim with an apparent...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/10/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Louis Manuel Rodriguez – DUI...
capcity.news
Two suspects arrested, charged with manslaughter in shooting near Frontier Mall
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects are facing manslaughter charges related to a shooting near Frontier Mall on Monday, Jan. 9, the Cheyenne Police Department said. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, both of Cheyenne, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Munguia is charged with manslaughter without incident and Nicholson is charged with accessory after the fact to manslaughter. Nicholson is also being held on an outstanding Laramie County warrant for DUI, police said.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
cowboystatedaily.com
Woman Shot Outside Frontier Mall In Cheyenne; Suspect Arrested And In Custody
A young woman was shot Monday evening in the parking lot outside of the southeastern entrance of the Frontier Mall at 1400 Del Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne Police Department told Cowboy State Daily that the shooting was reported at 6 p.m. on Monday. The name of the victim and her condition has not been released.
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/29/22–1/6/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Local liquor delivery woman hopes to lower drunk driving, promote sober assistance
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A liquor delivery service is available for the Cheyenne community to use, and it’s all driven by a local businesswoman intent on keeping drunk drivers off the streets. Residents can order alcohol available in DT’s Discount Liquor Store and have it delivered by Sara Gabriel,...
Suspect Sought After Teen Stabbed at Cheyenne South High School
Cheyenne police are hunting for a suspect after a teen was stabbed late Friday night at South High School. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 11 p.m. "A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment," Farkas...
county17.com
Cheyenne police investigating stabbing of 16-year-old student
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police are currently investigating a report of a stabbing that occurred Friday, Jan. 6 at approximately 11 p.m. at South High School, located at 1213 West Allison Road. A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for...
capcity.news
Department of Transportation releases road closures around Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released today’s road conditions, announcing that many routes around Cheyenne are closed due to high winds and blowover risks. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 11:25 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between Archer Interchange...
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
capcity.news
High wind warnings issued for Laramie County on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — High wind warnings have been issued for Laramie County and a majority of southeast Wyoming tomorrow. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this evening that residents can expect wind gusts between 65 and potentially 100 mph. The strongest wind gusts will be along the Central and North Laramie Range and the I-25 corridor between Bordeaux and Douglas.
cowboystatedaily.com
Tree-Killing Squirrels To Blame For Removal Of 100-Year-Old Cottonwoods From Cheyenne Park
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Over the next couple of weeks, Cheyenne’s Holliday Park will look a little more thinned out as crews remove 24 large cottonwood trees from the park that are about a century old. And while the trees are approaching the end...
NWS Cheyenne: Several Inches of Snow, Travel Impacts Possible Midweek
Strong winds are expected to continue to blast much of southeast Wyoming today and tomorrow before another round of snow moves in. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the wind-prone areas such as Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 and the Bordeaux interchange along Interstate 25 could see gusts of 70 to 75 mph.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 9, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken 10 miles west of I-25 on Horsecreek Road in Laramie County by Melissa Hanes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
BREAKING: Suspect in Custody Following Shooting in Cheyenne
A man is in custody following a shooting in east Cheyenne, police say. According to a department Facebook post, the shooting occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening, Jan. 3, in the 1800 block of E. 19th Street. "Responding officers located one adult male victim with a gunshot wound," the...
Comments / 0