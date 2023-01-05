Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
NFL World Reacts To Mike Vrabel's Quarterback Announcement
Mike Vrabel gave his starting quarterback a vote of confidence on Monday. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Titans head coach said he knows who he wants to be his QB going forward:. I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and...
Veteran Shelby Harris relishes first playoff trip in Seattle
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Even before the events of last Sunday, veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris was already enjoying the experience of playing the final few weeks of the season with the postseason at stake. When Seattle got the help it needed from the Detroit Lions late Sunday night to send the Seahawks to the playoffs, it also meant Harris was getting a playoff trip for the first time in his career. “Me and my wife were talking about it, not having plans already set toward the end of the year for all different things, it’s cool,” Harris said. “But it’s cool for all of us though, to block out all the noise and go into this year and really play for each other and get the result that we wanted.” There will be a number of key players for the Seahawks taking part in the first playoff game of their careers on Saturday when Seattle faces San Francisco in the NFC wild-card round.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Oklahoma hires Emmett Jones to coach receivers, passing game
Oklahoma has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.
Ex-NWSL coach slams league as 'woke' after being banned for life
Former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley called the National Women's Soccer League "political, woke' after being banned for life on Monday.
