California State

spectrumnews1.com

Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sinkholes swallowed cars and raging torrents swamped towns and swept away a small boy Tuesday as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next system in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon. Millions of people were still under flood warnings,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Everyone in California's Montecito ordered out due to floods

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Rain-weary Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, prompting widespread evacuations, toppling trees and frustrating motorists who hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and...
MONTECITO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Roads, schools close as another powerful storm slams SoCal

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Heavy rain pounded Southern California again Tuesday as yet another storm system thundered over the region, causing localized flooding and debris flows that forced closures of roads, freeway lanes and even some schools. The powerful storm, which was expected to linger over Los Angeles, Orange...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Legal recreational marijuana sales start in Connecticut

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's first round of recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and older began Tuesday at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize retail sales. As many as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

IRS: SoCal storm victims qualify for tax relief

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Due to the storms and a resulting federal emergency declaration, Southern California residents and business owners will have until May 15 to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday. The one-month filing grace period is...
spectrumnews1.com

Woman finds new career as a 'death doula', helps people prepare for death

OHIO — While many people fear death, Kacie Gikonyo, a resident of northeast Ohio, embraces it. “Everybody's scared of death, and it's terrible, and it's whatever, but it's beautiful to me," Gikonyo said. "Like, I know, that's weird, but I can see the beauty in someone passing away. I think that there is a small section of people like me in the world who are interested in it and would rather get it out there and educate as opposed to being scared of it and not talk about it.”
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Legal challenge filed against Kentucky's charter school law

KENTUCKY — An educational nonprofit representing several public school districts has sued the Kentucky Department of Education over a new state law that requires charter schools be opened in Louisville and northern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. A lawsuit has been filed that seeks to block charter schools...
KENTUCKY STATE

