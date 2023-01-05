Read full article on original website
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sinkholes swallowed cars and raging torrents swamped towns and swept away a small boy Tuesday as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next system in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon. Millions of people were still under flood warnings,...
Everyone in California's Montecito ordered out due to floods
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Rain-weary Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, prompting widespread evacuations, toppling trees and frustrating motorists who hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and...
Despite storms, state reservoirs aren't likely to return to normal levels this year
LOS ANGELES — Even with a sixth atmospheric river in two weeks dumping rain on California, water regulators said reservoirs are not likely to completely refill this year. As of Sunday, the state’s 17 reservoirs were at 78% of average, the Department of Water Resources announced Monday. “We’re...
Roads, schools close as another powerful storm slams SoCal
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Heavy rain pounded Southern California again Tuesday as yet another storm system thundered over the region, causing localized flooding and debris flows that forced closures of roads, freeway lanes and even some schools. The powerful storm, which was expected to linger over Los Angeles, Orange...
Powerful storm brings flooding, highway closures to Ventura County
VENTURA, Calif. — Southern California continues to be battered by a second powerful storm Tuesday morning. In Ventura County, the torrential rain forced several highway closures, including the 101 Freeway. By daybreak, the rain had tapered off, but the impact was visible.
Protesters call for higher taxes on rich as Newsom readies to unveil 2023 state budget
LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom will unveil the new state budget Tuesday. The governor had previously announced that the state would have a surplus of funding, but the state is now in a deficit, in part because of the economic downturn. On Monday, activists staged a protest, calling...
Legal recreational marijuana sales start in Connecticut
MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's first round of recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and older began Tuesday at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize retail sales. As many as...
ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
IRS: SoCal storm victims qualify for tax relief
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Due to the storms and a resulting federal emergency declaration, Southern California residents and business owners will have until May 15 to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday. The one-month filing grace period is...
Woman finds new career as a 'death doula', helps people prepare for death
OHIO — While many people fear death, Kacie Gikonyo, a resident of northeast Ohio, embraces it. “Everybody's scared of death, and it's terrible, and it's whatever, but it's beautiful to me," Gikonyo said. "Like, I know, that's weird, but I can see the beauty in someone passing away. I think that there is a small section of people like me in the world who are interested in it and would rather get it out there and educate as opposed to being scared of it and not talk about it.”
Legal challenge filed against Kentucky's charter school law
KENTUCKY — An educational nonprofit representing several public school districts has sued the Kentucky Department of Education over a new state law that requires charter schools be opened in Louisville and northern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. A lawsuit has been filed that seeks to block charter schools...
