Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the Kinokuniya Mall on the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 p.m.

According to police, officers located an adult male victim who was a security guard suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving aid was rendered and medics were summoned to the scene. However, despite lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators with the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and located two teenage males. Probable cause was developed and the two were arrested. Police have identified the suspects as a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male. They were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. The 15-year-old was arrested for murder. The 14-year-old was arrested for accessory to murder. Their names are not being disclosed. The motive for the shooting is not yet public.

Grace Horikiri with the Japantown Community Benefit District identified the victim by first name only, calling him ‘Gavin.’ She said he started the job in November but in a short amount of time, mall employees came to love him.

“He was a good people person and just really well-loved, so for them it was very heartbreaking to hear,” she said.

Board Supervisor Dean Preston, who oversees the district, did not respond for comment but acknowledged the shooting on social media, calling it “devastating,” saying he is shocked and saddened, and sharing his condolences to the victim's loved ones.

Horikiri, along with the property manager, said they are not releasing video surveillance.

Merchants are now calling for a meeting with city leaders to talk about crime prevention so this doesn't happen again.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to SFPD.

