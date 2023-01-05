ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Rome City School Board meets Tuesday

The Rome City School Board will hold its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday. There will be an election of board officers along with updates regarding facilities and school safety. The board will recognize the student and staff of the month, and West Central Elementary School will be featured during...
ROME, GA
Rome commission tours middle school as bond discussions continue

Rome City Commissioners toured Rome Middle School Monday as discussions continue over the issuance of bonds to pay for a new facility across the road. It could take a total of four education local option sales taxes to pay back the $103 million dollars in bonds for the $119 million project.
ROME, GA
Solar panel manufacturer eyeing expansion into Bartow County

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023–12:26 p.m. A month after plans for an electric vehicle battery plant with 3,500 jobs were announced for Bartow County, a new report says another green energy provider — solar power panels — is on the way. Qcells — already booming in the Dalton...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Rome City Commission denies special use permit for cryptomining operation

Rome will not be getting its first-ever cryptomining operation, at least not in the next six months. On Monday, the Rome City Commission denied a special use permit for property on Westside Industrial Boulevard at Redmond Circle. Despite the name, cryptomining does not involve any drilling. Instead, it is a...
ROME, GA
Floyd County Juvenile Court swears in first Black judge

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 — 2:00 p.m. Newly installed Juvenile Court Judge Steve Bennett was sworn in this week at Government Plaza and promptly turned around and swore in Rome and Floyd County’s first Black judge,. Juvenile Court Associate Judge Deana Perry. Perry, a native Roman, is a...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Gov. Kemp Announces Grant Funds to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in Carroll & Haralson Counties

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
GEORGIA STATE
Planning commission recommends denial of apartments on North Broad Extension

A developer’s request to build more than 400 apartments on a 32-acre tract next to the North Pointe subdivision got a recommendation for denial Thursday from the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission. The tract off North Broad Extension was rezoned to Suburban Residential last year with plans for 159 houses. KC...
ROME, GA
[VIDEO] Texas Fugitive Indicted in Gordon County

29-year-old fugitive Dalton Lee Potter of Leakey Texas has been indicted in Gordon County. Back on September 7th of 2020, Potter was pulled over on I-75 near the Whitfield-Gordon County line after a license plate scanner detected a trailer that had been stolen from Chattanooga. During the traffic stop, Potter...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
Photos: Demolition of the former Relax Inn underway

Demolition of the former Relax Inn between Martha Berry Boulevard, North Fifth Avenue, and West 11th Street began on Monday. The demolition will make way for a new development known as The Point by Atlanta-based 33 Holdings. During the rezoning hearing before the Rome City Commission on Oct. 25, 2021,...
ROME, GA
Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder

30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Police still seeking information on missing Rome man

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–9:14 a.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw. Police are asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around 12:30. He was dropped off by family...
ROME, GA
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
Man charged with conspiracy to traffick meth

A Rome man was jailed Sunday on felony warrants charging him with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Controlled Substances Act and use of a communications facility to commit a felony involving drugs. According to the warrant:. 22-year-old Jopaul Dolkim Arsamiwil Atwater used a cell phone to contact another person for...
ROME, GA

