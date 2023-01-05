Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
Stevenson re-elected Rome mayor, Cochran to serve another term as mayor pro tem
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023–10:37 a.m. The Rome City Commission has voted to elect Sundai Stevenson to a second term as mayor. The vote during Monday night’s commission meeting was unanimous. Stevenson was first elected as mayor last year. She is Rome’s first-ever Black female mayor and had previously...
wrganews.com
Rome City School Board meets Tuesday
The Rome City School Board will hold its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday. There will be an election of board officers along with updates regarding facilities and school safety. The board will recognize the student and staff of the month, and West Central Elementary School will be featured during...
wrganews.com
Rome commission tours middle school as bond discussions continue
Rome City Commissioners toured Rome Middle School Monday as discussions continue over the issuance of bonds to pay for a new facility across the road. It could take a total of four education local option sales taxes to pay back the $103 million dollars in bonds for the $119 million project.
wrganews.com
Solar panel manufacturer eyeing expansion into Bartow County
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023–12:26 p.m. A month after plans for an electric vehicle battery plant with 3,500 jobs were announced for Bartow County, a new report says another green energy provider — solar power panels — is on the way. Qcells — already booming in the Dalton...
wrganews.com
Rome City Commission denies special use permit for cryptomining operation
Rome will not be getting its first-ever cryptomining operation, at least not in the next six months. On Monday, the Rome City Commission denied a special use permit for property on Westside Industrial Boulevard at Redmond Circle. Despite the name, cryptomining does not involve any drilling. Instead, it is a...
wrganews.com
Floyd County Juvenile Court swears in first Black judge
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 — 2:00 p.m. Newly installed Juvenile Court Judge Steve Bennett was sworn in this week at Government Plaza and promptly turned around and swore in Rome and Floyd County’s first Black judge,. Juvenile Court Associate Judge Deana Perry. Perry, a native Roman, is a...
wrganews.com
Rome purchases Riverside Parkway land, which could be used for reverse osmosis facility
The City of Rome is purchasing 47 acres of land on Riverside Parkway. The property is located east of 10 acres of a city owned-parcel between the Floyd County Department of Family and Children Services and the senior center. It backs up to Riverside Industrial Boulevard. “It’s two parcels currently...
gradickcommunications.com
Gov. Kemp Announces Grant Funds to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in Carroll & Haralson Counties
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
wrganews.com
Planning commission recommends denial of apartments on North Broad Extension
A developer’s request to build more than 400 apartments on a 32-acre tract next to the North Pointe subdivision got a recommendation for denial Thursday from the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission. The tract off North Broad Extension was rezoned to Suburban Residential last year with plans for 159 houses. KC...
Jack’s coming to Cedartown with thumbs up for Conditional Use request
Jack's coming to Cedartown with thumbs up for Conditional Use request
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Texas Fugitive Indicted in Gordon County
29-year-old fugitive Dalton Lee Potter of Leakey Texas has been indicted in Gordon County. Back on September 7th of 2020, Potter was pulled over on I-75 near the Whitfield-Gordon County line after a license plate scanner detected a trailer that had been stolen from Chattanooga. During the traffic stop, Potter...
wrganews.com
Photos: Demolition of the former Relax Inn underway
Demolition of the former Relax Inn between Martha Berry Boulevard, North Fifth Avenue, and West 11th Street began on Monday. The demolition will make way for a new development known as The Point by Atlanta-based 33 Holdings. During the rezoning hearing before the Rome City Commission on Oct. 25, 2021,...
wrganews.com
Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder
30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
Polk Jail Report – Friday, January 6, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 6, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail Report – Friday, January 6, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
22 years later, Georgia man awaiting retrial for murder charge walks out of prison after bond granted
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in more than 22 years, a Georgia man accused of murder walked outside of prison with his family as the fight to prove his innocence continues. Joey Watkins was granted bond on Wednesday and embraced his parents as he was finally...
wrganews.com
Police still seeking information on missing Rome man
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–9:14 a.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw. Police are asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around 12:30. He was dropped off by family...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
wrganews.com
Man charged with conspiracy to traffick meth
A Rome man was jailed Sunday on felony warrants charging him with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Controlled Substances Act and use of a communications facility to commit a felony involving drugs. According to the warrant:. 22-year-old Jopaul Dolkim Arsamiwil Atwater used a cell phone to contact another person for...
WJCL
Deputies: Georgia woman left toddler alone in car on Christmas Day while she gambled
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother is facing charges after authorities say she left her young child in the car on Christmas Day while she gambled. And deputies say this isn't the first time it's happened. Mishaela Rayls, 32, of Rome, was arrested December 25 at a Food...
