20 helpful items to pack along with your ski gear this winter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ski trips can be some of the most fun you can have during the winter months, but they require plenty of equipment. Longtime skiers typically have and use their own gear rather than relying on rentals, but even long-timers can still learn new tricks. Namely, what kinds of useful extras they can pack with them on their next journey. Some you may need to make room for such as heated blankets, but others, such as hand warmers, can slip in easily.
Stuck driving to work in the snow? Avoid getting actually stuck with these winter car tools
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If the snow starts falling and all you can think about is how you will get to work, chances are that question can lead to some anxiety and tension. It’s worse if you aren’t used to driving in snow and ice, whether you’re new to an area or it’s one of those rare weather events. You don’t have to feel anxious though if you’re properly prepared. It doesn’t take much to be prepared either. All you need is a handful of items kept in your trunk or in your home.
