Mayor Eric Adams didn’t get a penny toward the city’s $1 billion migrant crisis from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address delivered Tuesday. His now months-long appeal for state dollars that would help fund shelter, food and other migrant-related costs appeared to fall on deaf ears in Albany, as Hochul failed to even mention support for the tens of thousands of migrants in her 47-minute long speech. The governor did bury a two sentence section on the 198-page of her 277-page briefing book promising funding for the state-run “Enhanced Services to Refugees Program” that helps out with...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO