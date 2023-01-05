Read full article on original website
Changes In Joliet For All Landlords
The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
PHOTOS: Airplane Lands on I-355 in Bolingbrook
We’ve been getting some reports and seeing social media photos come in of a small, single-engine airplane make a landing on I-355 near Boughton Road in Bolingbrook. According to FlightTracker, the flight originated out of Middleton, Wisconsin at 1:11 p.m. this afternoon and had planned to land at Broadridge Air Park in Downers Grove.
Man stole car as cops watched in Uptown, then bailed out on Lake Shore Drive, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say Chicago cops watched as a man stole an SUV in Uptown, then arrested him in Streeterville after he abandoned the car in traffic on Lake Shore Drive. Police said they found a gun in the stolen vehicle. Jaylin Williams, 19, is charged with possessing a...
Chicago police seek woman stealing purses at knifepoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies reported Sunday on the Northwest Side. In each case, the suspect was driving a red Kia sedan when she pulled out a knife and attempted to take the victim's purse, according to an alert from Chicago police.
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village
Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next week
A popular fast-casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth location in Illinois next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick will be opening its newest Illinois restaurant location in Batavia.
Chicago crime: 3 shot in Walmart parking lot while loading groceries into vehicle: police
CHICAGO - Multiple people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday night. At about 7:20 p.m., three people were in the Walmart parking lot located in the 10900 block of South Doty and loading their vehicle with groceries when a dark-colored sedan drove by and an occupant from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
Puppy Dropped Off At Shelter As Unwanted Christmas Gift Finds Forever Home — But Pets Should Not Be Gifts, Rescuers Say
RIVER NORTH — A Chicago shelter has already had to find a new home for a puppy that was surrendered after being given as a “present” to a family. Now, animal rescuers are reminding people: Animals are not holiday gifts. A viral TikTok highlights the problem: A...
5 hurt in crash after driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, police say
The fire department said a 52-year old woman is in grave condition.
Driver killed after losing control, hitting pole, tree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after he lost control of his car while driving on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning, according to police. The man was driving a Chevrolet SUV westbound on 59th Street near Gage Park around 12:35 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree and pole, investigators say.
Developers Of Wolf Point 290 In Hillside Shift Gears
The 13 acres of land next to CarMax dubbed Wolf Point 290 in Hillside. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Plans to bring a light manufacturing and warehouse complex to the 13 acres west of CarMax at 101 N. Wolf Rd. in Hillside have changed to accommodate concerns from village officials and residents.
Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
Portillo's to Make Significant Change to Drive-Thru Ordering. Here's What to Expect
With 2023 newly underway, an iconic chain restaurant based out of the Chicago area is switching up the process to the swift drive-thru ordering the establishment has become known for. Portillo's announced on Tuesday that all locations will be transitioning to cashless payments in the drive-thru, aiming to speed up...
Joliet Police: Home Invasion Arrest
On January 9, 2023, at 8:19 PM, Joliet Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue for a report of a disturbance. It was determined that 60-year-old Arthur Mitchell had entered the apartment by force and was attacking his girlfriend and her adult son with a metal curtain rod inside the apartment. Upon arrival, Officers observed the female victim fleeing the apartment. Officers encountered Mitchell near the front door to the apartment and gave him commands to submit to arrest. Mitchell ignored the Officer’s commands and ran back into the apartment, closing the door behind him. Officers pursued Mitchell into the apartment and placed him into custody without further incident.
Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
Man stabbed in the neck during argument in Albany Park
CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Sunday morning on the North Side of Chicago. The man, 50, was stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Drake in Albany Park. According to the Chicago Police Department, The man got into an argument with someone in the street […]
After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects
Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
Joliet Man Arrested After Threatening Police Officer
A 36-year-old Joliet man was arrested over the weekend after he attacked a Joliet Police Officer and threatened to kill another while JPD were responding to a disturbance in the Maycrest Neighborhood. Brian Hayes-Adams has been charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer after Friday night’s incident. It...
