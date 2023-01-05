ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

Changes In Joliet For All Landlords

The City of Joliet has passed an amendment to the Systematic Rental Inspection Program. This affects ALL landlords. If you own any property you do not reside in, and someone else does, this is considered a rental property, per the ordinance. The ordinance also specifies that even if no rent...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

PHOTOS: Airplane Lands on I-355 in Bolingbrook

We’ve been getting some reports and seeing social media photos come in of a small, single-engine airplane make a landing on I-355 near Boughton Road in Bolingbrook. According to FlightTracker, the flight originated out of Middleton, Wisconsin at 1:11 p.m. this afternoon and had planned to land at Broadridge Air Park in Downers Grove.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
South Suburban News

Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village

Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.
MATTESON, IL
vfpress.news

Developers Of Wolf Point 290 In Hillside Shift Gears

The 13 acres of land next to CarMax dubbed Wolf Point 290 in Hillside. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Plans to bring a light manufacturing and warehouse complex to the 13 acres west of CarMax at 101 N. Wolf Rd. in Hillside have changed to accommodate concerns from village officials and residents.
HILLSIDE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Police: Home Invasion Arrest

On January 9, 2023, at 8:19 PM, Joliet Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue for a report of a disturbance. It was determined that 60-year-old Arthur Mitchell had entered the apartment by force and was attacking his girlfriend and her adult son with a metal curtain rod inside the apartment. Upon arrival, Officers observed the female victim fleeing the apartment. Officers encountered Mitchell near the front door to the apartment and gave him commands to submit to arrest. Mitchell ignored the Officer’s commands and ran back into the apartment, closing the door behind him. Officers pursued Mitchell into the apartment and placed him into custody without further incident.
JOLIET, IL
beckersasc.com

Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Man stabbed in the neck during argument in Albany Park

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Sunday morning on the North Side of Chicago. The man, 50, was stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Drake in Albany Park. According to the Chicago Police Department, The man got into an argument with someone in the street […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects

Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Man Arrested After Threatening Police Officer

A 36-year-old Joliet man was arrested over the weekend after he attacked a Joliet Police Officer and threatened to kill another while JPD were responding to a disturbance in the Maycrest Neighborhood. Brian Hayes-Adams has been charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer after Friday night’s incident. It...
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy