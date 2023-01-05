ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

SCHS receives $40K in NYSCA funding

By Michael Mahar
 5 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Schenectady County Historical Society (SCHS) was awarded $40,000 in grants by the New York State Council on the Arts in support of the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture center. The New York State Council of the Arts has awarded $90M since the Spring of 2022 to a record number of organizations and artists across New York State.

“This is a big deal for our organization,” said SCHS Executive Director Mary Zawacki. “SCHS will use the funding to create diverse arts and humanities programs in 2023, and to continue stewardship of history and historic sites in Schenectady County, including the Mabee Farm Historic Site in Rotterdam Junction, the Schenectady Historical Museum + Library, and Brouwer House Creative, both in the Stockade in downtown Schenectady. We’re grateful to NYSCA for providing funding that enables SCHS to share the stories of Schenectady’s history, people, and cultures. With these grants, we will strengthens the Schenectady community by providing an accessible and inclusive destination for exploring history.”

