Read full article on original website
Related
Coachella 2023 lineup revealed: Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean
Get out your body glitter and high-fashion fanny packs — the Coachella 2023 lineup has officially been announced. The beloved annual music festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on the weekends of Apr. 14 – 16 and Apr. 21 – 23, with Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean set to headline. Other notable acts set to take the stage include Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Chemical Bros., Rosalia, Charli XCX, Bjork, and Blondie. Ocean, 35, was slated to headline Coachella in 2020 before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bad Bunny’s upcoming appearance contradicts his...
Elite Daily
Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham's Birthday Instagram For Nicola Had A Twist
For Nicola Peltz-Beckham’s birthday on Jan. 9, her husband Brooklyn posted twice, each Instagram caption more verbose than the next. For the first birthday post, Brooklyn shared a video montage of their relationship — plus, a few BTS moments from the Peltz-Beckham wedding. However, in his second IG for his wife, things were not quite so predictable. In a carousel of photos, he dedicated one of the three pictures to Selena Gomez’s little sister, Gracie.
Elite Daily
Francesca Farago’s Messy Breakups Are Behind Her
Francesca Farago doesn’t remember the name of her favorite love song. She needs to ask her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, what it’s called. A minute later, he texts her back: “When You’re Home” by Tyler Shaw. The song goes, “We’ll never be alone / ‘Cause when you’re home, I’m home.”
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: January 9, 2023
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Jan. 9 2023. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. The first week of 2023 might have felt like a test run, but rest assured that week two is the real deal. Shaking off the last vestiges of the holidays, you can now be fully present for what this week has in store — like the end of Mars retrograde (finally) and a sweet little Venus-Mars trine. Buckle up! READ MORE.
Comments / 0