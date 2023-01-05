ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins place Jake DeBrusk on long-term IR

By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON -- Jake DeBrusk was the hero of Monday's thrilling Winter Classic victory for the Bruins. But those heroics came at a cost.

On Thursday, the Bruins forward was placed on long-term IR with hand and lower-body injuries that he suffered during Boston's 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. DeBrusk reportedly fractured his fibula during the game , though he looked OK as he scored a pair of third-period goals to lift Boston to a victory.

The Bruins announced an approximate recovery time of four weeks in Thursday's announcement. That means Boston is losing its second-leading goal scorer for a month.

It could be worse, but it's still not the best news for the first-place Bruins. Then again, given Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy both returned from injuries well ahead of schedule this season, maybe the Boston medical staff has some magic elixir for DeBrusk's foot as well.

Debrusk has 16 goals on the season, five of which came in Boston's last five games. He also has 14 assists, giving him 30 points in his 36 games played.

The Bruins recalled forward Chris Wagner from Providence to take DeBrusk's spot on the roster.

