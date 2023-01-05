Marion County man accused of poisoning, killing neighborhood cats, dog

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man is accused of mixing tuna fish with fish-flavored rat poison and antifreeze to poison neighborhood cats.

Marion County deputies said Jeremy Stromwall, 36, of Dunnellon, was arrested on Wednesday on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Deputies said one of Stromwall’s neighbors contacted law enforcement after his cat, named Mr. Cat, died after being poisoned, likely by antifreeze.

Mr. Cat’s owner said in October his dog, Bella, died after experiencing similar symptoms. Deputies said another neighbor said that since October, five of her cats also died after experiencing similar symptoms.

Deputies said when they responded to the neighborhood, they found a bowl of tuna that was mixed with antifreeze outside of Stromwall’s home.

Deputies said throughout their investigation, they received information that Stromwall had made statements about harming cats in the neighborhood. They said Stromwall allegedly said he was putting out tainted food to poison them, including attempting to get them to eat rat poison mixed with cat food.

When they searched Stromwall’s home, deputies said they found three containers of antifreeze, including a nearly empty container of antifreeze concentrate, multiple cans of tuna, and fish-flavored rat poison.

“I am proud of the work that my deputies did in this case and am happy we have gotten some justice for Mr. Cat, Bella, Lil’ Peanut, Tiger, and their owners,” Sheriff Billy Woods said. “I also want to personally extend my thanks and appreciation to Dr. Stern and the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine for going above and beyond the call of duty in assisting us with this investigation.”

