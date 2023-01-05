Read full article on original website
Sandy Williams
5d ago
student loan forgiveness should be based on salary and cost of living where job is but Congress needs to do a complete overhaul of the federal student loan program
Reply
10
Ray Morris
5d ago
you should read the contract before you sign. common sense
Reply(11)
16
Related
Social Security: What Happens if I Don’t Have 40 Credits?
Although more than 70 million Americans were receiving Social Security benefits as of Nov. 2022, qualification isn't automatic. If you want to claim retirement benefits, not only will you have to be...
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
Social Security: Can the SSA Check Your Bank Accounts if You’re On Disability?
The Social Security Administration can only check your bank accounts if you have allowed them to do so. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in AmericaSocial Security: No Matter...
Social Security increase: Here's how much checks will go up in 2023
The new year is only days away, and with it comes an increase in the amount of money that Social Security beneficiaries receive on a monthly basis.
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account
You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
Over 23,000 student-loan borrowers might soon receive a check in the mail after 5 debt relief companies were accused of charging them unnecessary fees
The CFPB accused five companies that provide student-debt relief services of unlawfully collecting fees. Impacted borrowers will soon be compensated.
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Only 48hrs until millions of Americans get winter direct payment worth up to $4,194 – see if you’re eligible for cash
MILLIONS of struggling seniors will receive a direct payment worth up to $4,194 in just 48 hours. Social Security benefits will head to retirees on December 28. Payments will be sent to Americans that were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. Social Security benefits were also sent...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days
The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
3 big mistakes that can give scammers access to your bank accounts
Over $3 billion a year is estimated to be lost due to elder scams because they are typically financially secure, have good credit and are trusting.
Check your mailbox: 23,000 student loan borrowers to receive checks from $19 million settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you have student loan debt, check your mailbox. You could be one of 23,000 people who will benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Checks started to be issued to the...
Are Americans Getting $3,600 Payments in 2023? Update on Congress' Plan
Democratic lawmakers pushed hard for an extension to the expanded child tax credit in the omnibus spending bill.
CNBC
'Early filers' should wait to submit their tax return in 2023, the IRS warns. Here's why
The IRS has a warning for early filers: You’ll need to wait for "key documents" before submitting your tax return. Taxpayers need to watch for Form 1099-K, which reports income for third-party payment networks such as Venmo or PayPal. Experts suggest waiting to file until "the end of February...
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 will arrive in nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients will see their second of two December payments in nine days, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Only three days until recipients receive direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194
In only three days, the first Social Security retirement payments of 2023, worth up to $4,194, are scheduled to be sent to recipients. The exact amount of money recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chose to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?
The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
Comments / 21