Beauregard Parish, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Suspects named in recent high speed pursuit

The Natchitoches Parish’s Sheriff’s Office posted on social media on Jan. 9 that the Boyce Police Department named the suspects involved in a recent pursuit in Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. Boyce PD arrested Carmello Cascairi and Travis Guin after a high speed chase on Jan. 6. Natchitoches Parish...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Two from New Llano arrested for molestation of a juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people from New Llano have been arrested on multiple counts of molestation of a juvenile. Christopher Young and Tasha Renea Young, both 36, were arrested on four counts apiece of indecent behavior with a juvenile and four counts apiece of molestation of a juvenile.
NEW LLANO, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 9, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 9, 2023. Anna Alicia Marie Robinson, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated domestic abuse with child endangerment. Kelly Ellis, 37, Lake Charles: Trespassing. Emmanuel Joseph Robert, 33, Euince: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man accused of attempted murder in Beauregard Parish

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested for attempted murder in connection with an incident that happened in November, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Crawford Jr., 54, is accused of striking another person with a metal pipe several times, according to Beauregard Chief of...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Two accused of attempted murder in DeRidder shooting

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two individuals have been arrested after being accused of attempted murder following a shooting near Park Ave., according to the DeRidder Police Department. The department says officers and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding shots being fired near Park Ave. and Mays St....
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Arson suspected in fires at two vacant homes in Reeves

Reeves, LA (KPLC) - Two fires at vacant homes were reported this morning, Reeves officials said. The Reeves Fire Department received a call from dispatch around 9 a.m. about two fires on Emma Avenue. Around 11 a.m. the fires were extinguished. No one was found in the homes, according to...
REEVES, LA
KPLC TV

VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities say Oakdale man turns self in after escaping custody

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man who authorities say escaped custody has turned himself in, officials say. Gavin Thompson, 21, was initially arrested Saturday night on domestic abuse charges. But while officers prepared to transfer him to the Allen Parish jail early Sunday morning, Thompson escaped custody, according to...
OAKDALE, LA
kalb.com

Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a driver and a passenger after a high speed chase on Friday, January 6. Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, a green Sonata ran a stop sign on Hayward B. Joiner. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver began speeding on Hwy 8, then I-49, with speeds that reached up to 130 mph. Officers called for assistance to stop the vehicle.
BOYCE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

EPSO reports recent drug arrests

On the 2 nd of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit conducted a. search warrant on the old Basile Highway. Agents entered the residence and took one person into. custody without incident. Agents then conducted a search and located illegal narcotics. The following. occurred. Christin B. Sanders.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 9th, 2023

MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

DeQuincy City Council confirms Roy Williams as Chief of Police

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Roy Williams has been confirmed as DeQuincy’s new Chief of Police, according to the DeQuincy Police Department. Williams was appointed to the position by Mayor Riley Smith and at a City Council meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, the City Council unanimously confirmed his appointment to the position.
DEQUINCY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023. Heaton has been booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s...
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for homicide suspect

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

