Unlike some of its peers, The Forest – the survival horror from Canadian-based studio Endnight games – delivered on not just the popular gather-and-craft survival game format, but also added a surprisingly complex (and equally bananas) story featuring cannibals and mutants. With the immediate arrival of its long-awaited sequel, Sons of the Forest, comes not only the pressure to top the beloved experience of the original, but also to add some new and increasingly wild surprises. And, based on the five hours I’ve played so far, I’m not only excited about the sequel’s potential, but also confident that Endnight could revolutionise the survival genre.

