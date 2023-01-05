In today's Daily Fix, modders have added one of the stars of the upcoming Last of Us series into one of the games. Modder and character artist Alejandro Bielsa helped bring the mod to life, re-skinning TLOU 2's Ellie with Bella Ramsey's face. Apparently the feat wasn't that hard to accomplish, but maybe we'll get official skins of Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in the games when the show official releases this weekend. In other news, NetEase, one of China's largest game publishers, has acquired SkyBox Labs, a Canadian developer that worked on several Halo games and Minecraft. The deal is meant to help NetEase compete with their biggest regional rival, megacorporation Tencent. And finally, Xbox and Oreo are teaming up to launch Xbox-themed Oreo cookies in the real workd, and Oreo-themed items in select Microsoft games like Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 5. Are you excited for the upcoming The Last of Us series? Let us know in the comments!

1 DAY AGO