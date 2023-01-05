Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Scrap Riders - Official Launch Trailer
Scrap Riders is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam (PC and Mac). Watch the launch trailer to explore the colorful world, see gameplay, and more from this pixel art beat’em up adventure game set in a cyberpunk future. In Scrap Riders, you play as Rast, a member of...
IGN
Prison Tycoon: Under New Management - Official Console Release Date Trailer
Prison Tycoon: Under New Management will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation on February 7, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for the release date reveal for the business simulation game, which challenges players with building and managing a correctional facility to provide rehabilitation for the incarcerated.
IGN
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox - Official Character Trailer
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is an action RPG now releasing on the latest generation consoles. While imprisoned in Balduq, Adol is cursed and becomes a Monstrum. With his newfound powers, he must stop the Grimwald Nox from consuming the city. Meet Adol and the rest of the characters of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox in the latest trailer with the game releasing on May 9, 2023 for PlayStation 5.
IGN
Criminal Expert - Official Steam Gameplay Trailer
Criminal Expert is a detective video game that applies pressure on the player by giving them 3 days to complete the investigation. The story puts you in the shoes of a police investigator that contains multiple selection paths, tasks you to listen to witnesses and gather evidence, and ultimately decide how it ends. Criminal Expert launches on PC on January 13.
IGN
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Exclusive Boss Battle Gameplay with New Weapon Type – IGN First
Tough boss fights are the highlight of any Team Ninja action game, and it looks like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be no different. For today’s IGN First, here’s an exclusive first look at one of the game’s earlier bosses, Aoye. Aoye is a fictional creature that appears in the ancient Chinese text Shan Hai Jing, also known as Classic of Mountains and Seas. It is described as a bull-like being with long hair reminiscent of a straw rain-cape.
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Released, New Trailer Soon
Hype is ramping up for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as the MCU film is just over a month away. Today, Marvel has shared a fresh poster for the movie and announced that a new trailer will premiere later tonight. The new poster shows Ant-Man, the Wasp, and Cassie...
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Molu Trailer
Meet Molu, a scholar with an acute curiosity and self-proclaimed authority on caitology. Check out the trailer for her debut in the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent available on iOS and Android.
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Official Trailer 2
Witness the beginning of a new dynasty. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and experience it in 3D February 17.
IGN
Guard Scorpion Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 06: Protect Your Honor's Guardian Scorpion Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Guard Scorpion itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Guard Scorpion Boss Guide. HP. 52180. MP. 0. STEAL. Shinra Beta. DROP. Vital...
IGN
Mr. Negative Deck Build Guide
Mr. Negative decks can be tricky to put together and use reliably in Marvel Snap, but we’ve got a base that’ll come in handy for when you build your own Mr. Negative deck after reaching Pool 3. Negative Sera. We’ve covered this deck before in our Sera Deck...
IGN
Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event Patch Notes Update Explained
Apex Legends Season 15 had its next collection event drop and Spellbound contains new Seer, Fuse, Horizon, and other skins. Spellbound also has a new Showstopper heirloom for Seer that you can access through buying the event items. The limited-time mode Control is back and you can also make custom private matches in Apex now! Here's everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event's patch notes.
IGN
Genesis Part 05 Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 05: Where Are You?'s Genesis Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Genesis, and the best way to make swift work of this boss battle. Genesis can be a pesky foe to defeat depending on your level. We were in the low-30s when we fought him, so he was a pushover, but if you haven't done a lot of missions up to this point, this battle can be more difficult for you. Genesis isn't packing a lot of HP, but he does have some lethal attacks. His Dark Energy attack is a high-powered fire attack. The start of Dark Energy will leave Genesis invulnerable to attacks.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Bella Ramsey Mod - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, modders have added one of the stars of the upcoming Last of Us series into one of the games. Modder and character artist Alejandro Bielsa helped bring the mod to life, re-skinning TLOU 2's Ellie with Bella Ramsey's face. Apparently the feat wasn't that hard to accomplish, but maybe we'll get official skins of Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in the games when the show official releases this weekend. In other news, NetEase, one of China's largest game publishers, has acquired SkyBox Labs, a Canadian developer that worked on several Halo games and Minecraft. The deal is meant to help NetEase compete with their biggest regional rival, megacorporation Tencent. And finally, Xbox and Oreo are teaming up to launch Xbox-themed Oreo cookies in the real workd, and Oreo-themed items in select Microsoft games like Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 5. Are you excited for the upcoming The Last of Us series? Let us know in the comments!
IGN
The Last of Us: Season 1 Review
The Last of Us is a stunning adaptation that should thrill newcomers and enrich those already familiar with Joel and Ellie's journey alike. Season 1 of The Last of Us reviewed by Simon Cardy for IGN. The series premiere debuts on Showmax on Monday, January 16th.
IGN
Angeal Penance Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 05: Where Are You?'s Angeal Penance Boss Fight. Below, you can find information on Angeal Penance, and the best way to make swift work of this boss battle. Angeal Penance Boss Guide. HP. 31800. MP. 544. STEAL. Bronze Armlet. DROP. Lightning Armlet. You'll notice when...
IGN
We're Not Hiding
Follow Skizzo through the mine to the storeroom. Enter the storeroom to start a cutscene in which Deacon and Skizzo grab the TNT and exit the mine.
IGN
Outta the Darkness
Follow Rikki to the infirmary, where a cutscene will play out. Rikki treats Deacon's wound, and the two of them almost share a moment.
IGN
New WaveBird Switch Controller Claims Zero Joycon Drift - IGN Daily Fix
NYXI, a gaming peripheral controller maker, recently announced a new third-party controller for the Nintendo Switch. The design is not only reminiscent of the WaveBird — aka the best Nintendo controller ever — but the company claims that this controller will never get Joy-Con drift. An estimated 20 developers who worked on The Callisto Protocol were reportedly left out of the game’s credits by Striking Distance Studios. Finally, Uncharted and The Last of Us are known for their cinematic storytelling, but Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann is becoming increasingly fascinated with more subtle worldbuilding. Speaking to The Washington Post, Druckmann said he's inspired by FromSoftware's minimalist storytelling in last year's Elden Ring.
IGN
Pokemon GO Zekrom Raid: Weaknesses, Counters, Best Move Set
The Legendary Pokemon, Zekrom takes center stage in Raids within Pokemon GO, with Shiny variants out there ready to add to your collection. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting date and time for the Raids, as well as the Zekrom counters and strategies you should be aware of.
IGN
Pokemon Go Raid Schedule January 2023
Raids are an essential part of the gameplay experience within Pokemon GO, and are great to encounter and capture various high-level Pokemon. The available creatures regularly rotate, so you'll need to keep an eye out for the ones you want most!. This page acts as a breakdown of all the...
Comments / 0