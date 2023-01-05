AUSTIN, Texas - Just last month the Austin Zoo welcomed in two new cheetahs, and they've already caught the eye of many visitors. "Their names are Daya and Amina. Daya is six years old and Amina is seven years old. And they are the first animals we've acquired that are part of an animal management program," says Hope Carr, education manager at the Austin Zoo.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO