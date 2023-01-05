Read full article on original website
Kyle billboard shows 3 Hays CISD students who died from fentanyl overdoses
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A new billboard along I-35 displays three Hays CISD students who died from fentanyl overdoses. Hays CISD says they lost four students last year to the drug. Right by Exit 217 on I-35 in Kyle sits a billboard with the faces of three teenage boys and...
Austin social worker turns hobby into full-time job
AUSTIN, Texas - If you have a hobby that you love, why not turn it into a career?. One stressed-out social worker in Austin did just that. Tina Williams turned her love for pottery into a full-time job and now she's offering classes to the public. Williams has been teaching...
Austin police investigating homicide in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a homicide in North Austin. APD says it got a call about shots fired in the area of South Meadows and Parkfield around 3:20 Tuesday morning. About 10 minutes later, police got another call, this time in the 1400 block of S. Meadows.
Man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter following Southeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 33-year-old man following a deadly crash in Southeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 1, around 8:55 p.m., officers responded to a crash between an SUV and a sedan driven by 33-year-old Benito Mondragon Mercado in the 3000 block of S US 183.
Austin Zoo welcomes two new cheetahs
AUSTIN, Texas - Just last month the Austin Zoo welcomed in two new cheetahs, and they've already caught the eye of many visitors. "Their names are Daya and Amina. Daya is six years old and Amina is seven years old. And they are the first animals we've acquired that are part of an animal management program," says Hope Carr, education manager at the Austin Zoo.
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
VIDEO: Self-driving car caught on camera in Austin bike lane
AUSTIN, Texas - Many of us have seen Cruise driverless cars on the streets. One cyclist says he's concerned about them not driving properly, especially when there's no safety operator in the car, nor are there humans following behind it. In video taken by Robert Foster, you can see a...
Round Rock police reopen 1983 cold case murder due to change in laws
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Police are re-investigating a 1983 murder of a woman at the Cactus Lounge on N. Sheppard St. Investigators say on October 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m. Martin Gallegos is believed to have shot 3 people, killing 56-year-old Helen Ochoa and injuring two others. Gallegos...
East Austin church targeted in New Year’s Day burglary
AUSTIN, Texas - An East Austin church was targeted in a New Year's Day burglary. On the morning of Jan. 1, three locations on Hope Lutheran Church’s property were burglarized. "Tuesday morning, when I came in, that’s when we discovered the building behind us and the shed out back,...
Austin weather: A cold front is on its way to Central Texas
Warm weather is expected at the beginning of this week, followed by a cold front. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Woman found dead in car in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating its second homicide of 2023 after a woman was found dead in a car in South Austin. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Austin police were called to East Stassney Lane between South Congress and I-35. 9-1-1 callers reported hearing gunshots and a car crash.
Food trends in 2023 from Wheatsville Food Co-op
With the start of a new year often comes new year predictions. We're joined by Wheatsville Food Co-op with some of the foods that are expected to be popular in 2023.
Austin police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in North Austin. Investigators say the driver hit a pedestrian named Lloyd P. Goodnoe in the 100 block of E. Rundberg Lane on Saturday, December 31 at 2:46 a.m. Goodnoe, 58, was taken to a hospital...
Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
Central Texas weather: High temps in record territory ahead of cold front
AUSTIN, Texas - The weather is changing again. It was absolutely gorgeous yesterday but now we are starting the day with clouds and patchy fog. The winds will increase from the southwest drying out the air, clearing the skies and warming up the area. Highs will soar to the low...
Police searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly South Austin hit-and-run crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is still asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in October 2022. Police said on Oct. 19 around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St.
Warming trend on the way for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Get ready for a sunny Sunday!. We are about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, thanks to yesterday's cold front. Grab your jacket this morning and get ready to take it off this afternoon. We will warm up into the mid-upper 60s, with winds from the north at...
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says a person is critically injured after they were reportedly struck by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of E. Oltorf St and Burton Dr. ATCEMS says the patient has life-threatening injuries, but police are still...
General Motors bringing EV Live to Austin
Austinites will be getting some first looks at GM vehicles and the company's path torwards an all-electric future. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has details.
Central Texas Weather: High temperatures in record territory for the next two days
Temperatures are expected to hit the 80s in Austin this afternoon, but there's a cold front coming later this week. Zack Shields shows us how low temperatures will go in his full forecast.
