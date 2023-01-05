ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJLA

LIST | Jan. 13-15: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — The second weekend of the new year is bringing exciting events to the D.C. area. Looking for something fun to do in the DMV as cooler air moves in? Check out the list below!. WASHINGTON, D.C. Friday, Jan. 13:. Smithsonian Portrait Gallery & American Art Museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Reusable Art Created by Children

Washington ABC7 — A local non-profit and Lidl grocery stores have joined forces to highlight the artwork of several D.C. students. Katie Macyshyn, a Teaching Artist with Project Create shared how they turned reusable tote bags into works of art.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Person rescued, pulled from rocks in Potomac River near Great Falls

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An injured person was rescued from rocks in the Potomac River on Monday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer. Crews reportedly responded to an area of the Potomac south of Great Falls, near Fish Ladder. Fairfax County Fire...
GREAT FALLS, VA
WJLA

FOUND: DC police locate missing 3-year-old twin boys

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police have located three-year-old twin boys who were last seen on New Year's Eve, according to a report. Police said Tre’Von and Tyshon Mackall were last seen in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast on Saturday, Dec. 31. They were located on Sunday,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station, MPD says

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed outside the entrance to the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro Station Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Metro announced the ballpark entrance to the station was closed due to the police investigation outside the station, but it reopened around...
WASHINGTON, DC

