WJLA
LIST | Jan. 13-15: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — The second weekend of the new year is bringing exciting events to the D.C. area. Looking for something fun to do in the DMV as cooler air moves in? Check out the list below!. WASHINGTON, D.C. Friday, Jan. 13:. Smithsonian Portrait Gallery & American Art Museum...
WJLA
Reusable Art Created by Children
Washington ABC7 — A local non-profit and Lidl grocery stores have joined forces to highlight the artwork of several D.C. students. Katie Macyshyn, a Teaching Artist with Project Create shared how they turned reusable tote bags into works of art.
WJLA
New escalators open at L'Enfant Metro Station in DC after 8 months of construction
WASHINGTON (7News) — Following eight months of construction, three new escalators will be up and running at L’Enfant Plaza Station on Monday. "The project, completed on budget, will provide better, more reliable escalators for customers and includes the latest safety features and LED lighting," Metro offcials announced. Metro...
WJLA
Prince George's middle schoolers receive extortion threats through TikTok, Instagram pages
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police say they want to warn parents, not just in their county, but in the entire D.C. area after four middle school students received threats of violence on their social media accounts. Police say four middle school students in...
WJLA
Prince William County seniors deliver thanks to police on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Monday is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and a group of Prince William County seniors from an assisted living facility are honoring their local police officers. Carol Florow, a resident at Tribute at the Glen in Woodbridge, spent the afternoon with police officers including Prince William...
WJLA
Person rescued, pulled from rocks in Potomac River near Great Falls
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An injured person was rescued from rocks in the Potomac River on Monday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer. Crews reportedly responded to an area of the Potomac south of Great Falls, near Fish Ladder. Fairfax County Fire...
WJLA
3 stabbed at McDonald's in downtown Silver Spring; police search for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Three people are injured after a stabbing at a McDonald's in downtown Silver Spring on Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the McDonald's in the 8400 block of Colesville Road, police say. Officers...
WJLA
'It's unacceptable': DC leaders speak out after 13-year-old fatally shot by resident
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A D.C. Councilmember is calling for answers and transparency following the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy. Karon Blake was fatally shot by a resident in NE D.C., who says the boy was tampering with a vehicle. Councilmember Zachary Parker says the shooter should be...
WJLA
Man shot near 4th and O Streets in Southwest DC, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot Monday night in the area of 4th Street and O Street in Southwest D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The man was found conscious & breathing, MPD added. No suspect description was given.
WJLA
Fairfax County superintendent meets with parents amid national merit award scandal
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday evening, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid is meeting with parents who learned Langley and Westfield high schools also didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition -- missing important college scholarships and admissions deadlines. Ahead of the meetings, Reid told parents, “As...
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
WJLA
FOUND: DC police locate missing 3-year-old twin boys
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police have located three-year-old twin boys who were last seen on New Year's Eve, according to a report. Police said Tre’Von and Tyshon Mackall were last seen in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast on Saturday, Dec. 31. They were located on Sunday,...
WJLA
AG Miyares expands merit awards investigation to Fairfax County Public Schools system
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Over the weekend, Fairfax County parents received upsetting emails from the principals at Langley High School and Westfield High School. The principals admitted that they too didn’t notify students they won National Merit recognition before important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. On Monday,...
WJLA
DC police investigate 2 overnight shootings in Navy Yard; 1 man dead, 1 wounded
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating two overnight shootings that were only walking distance apart in Navy Yard. On Sunday, police said the most recent shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Tingey Street, Southeast. Police say the suspect got out of a gray, four-door...
WJLA
More Fairfax Co. schools didn't notify students of national merit recognition: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In emails obtained by 7News, principals at two Fairfax County high schools acknowledged students were not notified by the school district that they received National Merit recognition. “As part of our own internal investigation and review of our own practices, it has come to...
WJLA
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down SB lanes of Beltway for hours, causing gridlock in DMV
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer fire on the Interstate 495 Beltway in Fairfax County caused a significant traffic backup Sunday afternoon. The hours-long traffic backup stretched for miles into Maryland on the Beltway and on I-270 and affected roads across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Around 1 p.m.,...
WJLA
Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed outside the entrance to the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro Station Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Metro announced the ballpark entrance to the station was closed due to the police investigation outside the station, but it reopened around...
WJLA
Overnight DC fire leaves 11 children, 4 adults without home, officials say
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Several families are without a home after a fire broke out in a rowhome overnight Sunday. According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the blaze broke out near the 700 block of Princeton Place, Northwest around 3 a.m. The incident displaced 11 children and four adults, officials...
WJLA
After rise in cases in 2022, MPD carjacking task force focused on decreasing 2023 cases
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a year that saw a rise in carjackings in D.C., one MPD task force devoted to this particular crime is redoubling its focus to drive the number of cases down in 2023. Sgt. Valkyrie Finamore heads up MPD's carjacking task force, which includes herself and...
WJLA
Silver Spring third grade teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Dion Jones, a Silver Spring elementary school teacher, was surprised at a school assembly Tuesday afternoon with the announcement that he had been awarded a $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Jones, a third-grade teacher at Fairland Elementary School in the Montgomery County Public School District,...
