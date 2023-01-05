Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
G.I. police arrest man for trying to sell drugs in business parking lot
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing three felony drug charges after a weekend arrest. Hall County Court documents show Grand Island Police arrested 61-year-old Ray Pallas on Saturday after someone had notified them that Pallas had attempted to sell them drugs in the parking lot of Wine, Beer and Spirits.
klkntv.com
Hastings Police searching for missing teen
HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a chase started.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
News Channel Nebraska
130 pounds of marijuana found in Jeep struck by train
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on E J St. Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
NebraskaTV
Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
KSNB Local4
Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
Kearney Hub
Free mobile produce pantry in Minden on Friday
MINDEN — The Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership will hold a free mobile produce pantry Friday at the United Methodist Church at 340 N. Newell Ave. in Minden. Free fruits, vegetables and other food will be given away at no charge, no questions asked, until supplies are gone. Appointments are...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire units respond to Saturday morning blaze at Grand Island trailer home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Fire units in Grand Island responded to a trailer home fire Saturday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said it was called to the blaze on Melody Lane, noting that the trailer was fully involved in the fire. An occupant was able to get out of...
KSNB Local4
Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
Kearney Hub
Kearney school board honors McLaughlin
Kearney Public Schools Board of Education honored school resource Officer Patrick McLaughlin for 16 years of service for the district at the meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. McLaughlin was lauded for running the district's DARE program and protecting children and teaching them to resist peer pressure. “This has become politicized,...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island Casino adds to Fonner Park’s 70-year legacy
Named after its original land owner August (Gus) L. Fonner, the first horse races were held at Fonner Park on April 29, 1954. Fonner donated the land in April 1953. The Hall County Livestock Improvement Association owned the facility, and the Old Reliable Hereford Show and Sale was held there in September.
KSNB Local4
Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning
The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues. The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund.
Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
Kearney Hub
Find solace and a listening ear at Pathways Through Grief
KEARNEY – People who are grieving the loss of a loved one can find support in 2023 through Pathways Through Grief offered by CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice. The first six-week session begins 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) and runs through Feb. 14. The support group meets Tuesdays at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Parks and Rec hosts city-wide garage sale
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With chilly temperature, some people may not want to stand outside for a bargain. Hastings Parks and Rec put together a garage sale at the city’s auditorium. Clothes, jewelry, sporting goods and more were sold at the garage sale. This was the sixth year Hastings...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County Democrats kicking off 2023 on Jan. 15
KEARNEY – The Buffalo County Democrats will celebrate 2022 accomplishments and plot “The Way Forward” as their party moves into 2023. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The party’s special kickoff meeting is scheduled...
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Speckles
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Speckles at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Speckles! I am a beautiful medium sized white dog with adorably unique speckles that cover my whole torso! I am a very sweet and spunky dog who would love to find my forever home! I love to play and have lots of energy, but I also love snuggling up for some cuddles and a nice nap. I am very affectionate and love to give kisses. I adore people and will make a wonderful pet! I was brought to the shelter as a stray, so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet any kids or other dogs in the household before being adopted to make sure it’s a good fit! If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the animal shelter during our open hours! I would love to see you!"
Kearney Hub
Snow, sledding in Grand Island
Home for the holidays? Maybe, but Mother Nature has other ideas, like snow, ice, fog, fussy turnpike toll booths and accidents.
