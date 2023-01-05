Read full article on original website
WJLA
Fairfax County superintendent meets with parents amid national merit award scandal
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday evening, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid is meeting with parents who learned Langley and Westfield high schools also didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition -- missing important college scholarships and admissions deadlines. Ahead of the meetings, Reid told parents, “As...
WJLA
AG Miyares expands merit awards investigation to Fairfax County Public Schools system
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Over the weekend, Fairfax County parents received upsetting emails from the principals at Langley High School and Westfield High School. The principals admitted that they too didn’t notify students they won National Merit recognition before important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. On Monday,...
WJLA
In 4-3 vote, Spotsylvania County school board elects Lisa Phelps as new chair
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In a 4-3 vote during Monday's meeting, the Spotsylvania County Public School Board elected Lisa Phelps as its new chair. Also in a 4-3 vote, the board chose to re-elect April Gillespie as vice chair. Gillespie served as vice chair last year, as well.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
WJLA
Silver Spring third grade teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Dion Jones, a Silver Spring elementary school teacher, was surprised at a school assembly Tuesday afternoon with the announcement that he had been awarded a $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Jones, a third-grade teacher at Fairland Elementary School in the Montgomery County Public School District,...
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
WJLA
Prince George's middle schoolers receive extortion threats through TikTok, Instagram pages
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police say they want to warn parents, not just in their county, but in the entire D.C. area after four middle school students received threats of violence on their social media accounts. Police say four middle school students in...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board Releases First Annual Report
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board (PAB) released its first annual report outlining the status of complaints and recommendations to improve the complaint process. “We were fortunate to engage a group of diverse stakeholders throughout the PAB recruitment and policy design process,” said County Executive...
WBAL Radio
A Baltimore County school to see increased police presence today
New Town High School in Baltimore County will have an increase in police presence today. It comes after a letter was sent to parents last night, saying a potential threat was reportedly made against the school on social media. The school’s principal says police have not yet verified the credibility...
WJLA
'It's unacceptable': DC leaders speak out after 13-year-old fatally shot by resident
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A D.C. Councilmember is calling for answers and transparency following the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy. Karon Blake was fatally shot by a resident in NE D.C., who says the boy was tampering with a vehicle. Councilmember Zachary Parker says the shooter should be...
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable
D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘I have lost confidence’: Mayor Scott asks BOPA board to “remove” CEO Donna Drew Sawyer, promises MLK parade in 2024
Mayor Brandon Scott has lost confidence in the CEO of Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts and wants her out by January 15. Scott sent a letter on Friday to Brian Lyles, president of the independent organization that serves as Baltimore’s official arts council, events producer and film office, calling for its board to “remove” Donna Drew Sawyer, its CEO since 2018.
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
WJLA
New escalators open at L'Enfant Metro Station in DC after 8 months of construction
WASHINGTON (7News) — Following eight months of construction, three new escalators will be up and running at L’Enfant Plaza Station on Monday. "The project, completed on budget, will provide better, more reliable escalators for customers and includes the latest safety features and LED lighting," Metro offcials announced. Metro...
Baltimore Police begin patrolling banned squeegee worker intersections
Drivers in certain parts of Baltimore city may notice a lack of squeegee workers as Baltimore police officers will be out patrolling to stop panhandling and soliciting.
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
WJLA
Trial begins for former Md. officer accused of exposing victim to HIV during 2019 rape
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A trial for a former Fairmount Heights police officer accused of exposing a woman to HIV after allegedly raping her following a traffic stop is set to begin Tuesday morning, according to Prince George's County Circuit Court. Martique Vanderpool was indicted on a...
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
WJLA
Suspect arrested following barricade near DC middle school, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested near a D.C. middle school on Monday after a barricade situation, according to authorities. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers arrived at 17th Place and Q Street Southeast. The area is in the vicinity of Kramer Middle School. The...
