20 helpful items to pack along with your ski gear this winter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ski trips can be some of the most fun you can have during the winter months, but they require plenty of equipment. Longtime skiers typically have and use their own gear rather than relying on rentals, but even long-timers can still learn new tricks. Namely, what kinds of useful extras they can pack with them on their next journey. Some you may need to make room for such as heated blankets, but others, such as hand warmers, can slip in easily.
What tech products are best for seniors?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Technology isn’t just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly 20 million Americans over 60 who have mild-to-moderate hearing loss. And it is not the only tech that has seniors excited.
