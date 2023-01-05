Read full article on original website
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
Township of East Brunswick Celebrates Sister City Agreement with Yavne, IsraelMorristown MinuteEast Brunswick, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Township Revamps Leaf Pickup; Opens New Easy-to-Remember Extension
The Lakewood Township has revamped the leaf pickup program, and has also put into place an easy-to-remember number to make things more efficient for residents, TLS has learned. For years, Lakewood residents would put out their leaf piles to the side of the road awaiting a pickup. However, many times...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Hatzolah Central Jersey, LPD to Utilize Unused Fire House Bays
Hatzolah of Central Jersey and the Lakewood Police Department will soon make use of vacant fire house bays, TLS has learned. During the fire commissioners meeting this evening, the board voted to allow the use of the bays located at James and Rt. 9, as they were sitting empty when the fire company was reassigned.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood Fire Foundation Purchases State-of-the-Art Vital Sign Monitors for Firefighter Safety and Wellness
The Lakewood Fire Department continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of its firefighters by utilizing its established fire rehab unit, which is operated through a joint services agreement between the Lakewood Fire Department and Lakewood EMS. To aid in this process, the Lakewood Fire Foundation recently purchased state-of-the-art vital sign monitors for use in the rehab unit.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: US Marshals Conduct Raid in Lakewood
US Marshals Office was in Lakewood this morning to conduct a raid, Police told TLS. The strike force hit the apartment complex approximately 8:00 AM this morning. Police did not release details about the raid as it is an ongoing investigation.
Scrap metal thieves hit 18 Amazon delivery vans in NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The property is a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Two Lakewood Pharmacies Broken into in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
Two Lakewood pharmacies were broken into overnight in Lakewood, TLS has learned. Two suspects are accused of breaking the front door to the two pharmacies early this morning, and made off with drugs. Lakewood’s Detective Bureau, CSI and the DEA are investigating.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Shiva Information For Reb Yisroel Lebovics Z”L
The family of Rav Yisroel Aaron Lebovics Z”L, who was Niftar suddenly on Sunday morning, will be sitting Shiva at 339 Lawrence Avenue in Lakewood. Shachris is 7:00am, Mincha 1:30pm and Maariv is 7:00pm. The family requests that people refrain from visiting between the hours of 12 and 1pm...
thelakewoodscoop.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Watch Thieves Shatter Lakewood Pharmacy Door, Steal Bags of Drugs [EXCLUSIVE]
As first reported by TLS on Monday, thieves smashed the door to two pharmacies in Lakewood early monring, and ran off with bags of drugs. TLS has exclusively obtained surveillance footage that shows two men smashing the door of Emes Pharmacy, located on Cedarbridge Avenue, at approximately 1:20 AM. The...
Gas Leaks Close Central Jersey Middle School
A series of gas leaks has closed a school in Central Jersey. The Carl Sandburg Middle School Friday in the Old Bridge Township School District will temporarily switch to remote learning while the gas leaks are fixed, the superintendent said. Classes for students at Carl Sandburg Middle School — which...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Increase Patrols Following Machete Incident at Yeshiva
The Lakewood Police Department has increased patrols around Yeshivas in Lakewood due to last week’s machete incident, TLS has learned. As first reported by TLS, a man allegedly threatened Bachurim at a Yeshiva on Monmouth Avenue before fleeing the area. Police say a suspect has not yet been apprehended...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Will Begin Accepting Applications January 17
The New Jersey Division of Housing and Community Resources will start accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List next week. People can go online at www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 on from 9am January 17th to 5pm on February 3rd to submit a preliminary application to be...
ANCHOR Rebate Given New Date
OCEAN COUNTY – If you didn’t get a chance to apply for the new version of the Homestead Rebate program at the end of the year, don’t worry, you can still drop ANCHOR until January 31. The ANCHOR property tax relief program originally had a deadline of...
Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and The post Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 23 days
New Jersey homeowners have until the end of January to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Lakewood Police Provide Details in Machete Incident in Lakewood
Police this morning released further details into the machete incident first reported by TLS last night. Just after 8:30pm last night, Officer Felix Rivera, was dispatched to the area of Monmouth Avenue and 9th Street in reference to a male subject in the possession of a machete. Upon arrival, he...
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023
Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
New Dollar General Store Opens in New Jersey Town
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Appand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
