Lakewood Township, NJ

Hatzolah Central Jersey, LPD to Utilize Unused Fire House Bays

Hatzolah of Central Jersey and the Lakewood Police Department will soon make use of vacant fire house bays, TLS has learned. During the fire commissioners meeting this evening, the board voted to allow the use of the bays located at James and Rt. 9, as they were sitting empty when the fire company was reassigned.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PHOTOS: Lakewood Fire Foundation Purchases State-of-the-Art Vital Sign Monitors for Firefighter Safety and Wellness

The Lakewood Fire Department continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of its firefighters by utilizing its established fire rehab unit, which is operated through a joint services agreement between the Lakewood Fire Department and Lakewood EMS. To aid in this process, the Lakewood Fire Foundation recently purchased state-of-the-art vital sign monitors for use in the rehab unit.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PHOTO: US Marshals Conduct Raid in Lakewood

US Marshals Office was in Lakewood this morning to conduct a raid, Police told TLS. The strike force hit the apartment complex approximately 8:00 AM this morning. Police did not release details about the raid as it is an ongoing investigation.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shiva Information For Reb Yisroel Lebovics Z”L

The family of Rav Yisroel Aaron Lebovics Z”L, who was Niftar suddenly on Sunday morning, will be sitting Shiva at 339 Lawrence Avenue in Lakewood. Shachris is 7:00am, Mincha 1:30pm and Maariv is 7:00pm. The family requests that people refrain from visiting between the hours of 12 and 1pm...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Gas Leaks Close Central Jersey Middle School

A series of gas leaks has closed a school in Central Jersey. The Carl Sandburg Middle School Friday in the Old Bridge Township School District will temporarily switch to remote learning while the gas leaks are fixed, the superintendent said. Classes for students at Carl Sandburg Middle School — which...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ANCHOR Rebate Given New Date

OCEAN COUNTY – If you didn’t get a chance to apply for the new version of the Homestead Rebate program at the end of the year, don’t worry, you can still drop ANCHOR until January 31. The ANCHOR property tax relief program originally had a deadline of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and The post Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 23 days

New Jersey homeowners have until the end of January to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023

Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
NEW JERSEY STATE

