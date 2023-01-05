World of Winter ready to light up GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s time to experience the beauty of winter through an interactive exhibition in Grand Rapids called World of Winter.

It will return to downtown attractions in Grand Rapids on Jan. 6. There are over 40 installations and 50 sculptures that will be installed until March 5.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. paid $250,000 to bring six international art pieces to town.

Angels of Freedom is an installation from Israel which is located for viewing on the Blue Bridge.

It’s an “Instagrammable” installation with giant colorful illuminated wings accessible to people of all abilities and heights.

Another art piece, called Talking Heads, is located on the Gillett Bridge.

The installation is from the Netherlands. Each head sculpture includes about 4,000 individually controllable LEDs which allow the heads to change expression and appear to be talking to each other.

Starry Night is located in Ah-Nab-Awen Park in front of the Gerald R. Ford Museum. It’s a tribute to Vincent Van Gogh’s famous painting.

“This year, there is definitely more art and more events,” Communications Director for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Bill Kirk said.

Opening night begins Jan. 6 with a luminary walk from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. It will begin at the singing tree located on the sidewalk at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The walk will then lead around the carousel to the Rainbow of Isotopes in the front lawn of the museum then to Tropical Tundra Projection under Gillett Bridge.

It will end in front of Starry Night in Ah-Nab-Awen Park where there will be food trucks and balloon baskets for people to hop in with the pilots.

To find out more about the art and where you can find installations, you can visit the World of Winter website .

