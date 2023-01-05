Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis
When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis
The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. Stephen Curry has been out of action for nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. Andrew Wiggins has also missed time, while Klay Thompson sat out the Dubs’ last game due to a knee problem. The silver lining to this […] The post Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks’ asking price for Cam Reddish amid Lakers, Bucks trade interest
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are starting to swirl at an all-time high. One player who has been garnering a ton of interest ahead of February 9th in New York Knicks sharpshooter Cam Reddish, who is finding playing time hard to come by after Tom Thibodeau nixed him from the rotation over a month ago. Well, it appears the Knicks have set their asking price for the former Duke standout: Two second-round picks.
Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
VIDEO: Jordan Clarkson ejected in Jazz vs. Grizzlies, squares up to throw them ‘bows’
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, once again, figured in a heated altercation. This time against Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies. Everyone can still probably remember that incident with Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors when Clarkson committed a Flagrant 2 foul and then squared up against the Dubs, seemingly ready to box it out with them.
Giants star Saquon Barkley’s 3-word warning ahead of NFL playoffs will scare the Vikings
Saquon Barkley is ready for the playoffs. The New York Giants running back made that abundantly clear as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the postseason. On Twitter, Barkley let everyone know that he is prepared to step on the big stage despite the fact that it’s a first […] The post Giants star Saquon Barkley’s 3-word warning ahead of NFL playoffs will scare the Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors
Atlanta Hawks’ big man John Collins has dealt with no shortage of trade rumors over the past few years. He recently broke his silence on the never-ending trade talk, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. “It’s gotten to a point where I just don’t care anymore because it’s been my life for the last three […] The post ‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 best trades Wizards must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Washington Wizards are in the same category once again: not good enough to make noise in the playoffs but also not bad enough to have great odds at the No. 1 pick. It’s another season of Bradley Beal as the franchise cornerstone of the Wizards, but the future does not seem to be too bright for their organization.
Marcus Smart suffers potentially serious injury in Celtics’ win vs. Spurs
The Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday to win their second straight game, but the victory may have come at a cost. Marcus Smart sustained an injury in the game and wasn’t able to return. Smart suffered a knee contusion early in the third quarter of...
DeMar DeRozan receives injury update after exiting Bulls loss vs. Celtics
Things were beginning to look up for the Chicago Bulls. Amid rumors of a midseason blowup that may involve a Zach LaVine trade, among others, the Bulls have begun to play better as of late, going 8-3 heading into their Monday night contest against the Boston Celtics to climb into ninth place in the Eastern […] The post DeMar DeRozan receives injury update after exiting Bulls loss vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic gets major injury update vs. Clippers
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic missed Sunday’s game against the Thunder with ankle soreness. Sans their best player, the Mavs lost to the Thunder 120-109, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 33 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Additionally, only three Mavericks finished the game with double-digit points, highlighting the team’s lack of scorers when Doncic is not out there.
RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’
For months, the Detroit Pistons have been in involved in a plethora of trade talks involving their veteran players, the most notable of which is veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has drawn strong interest on the trade market from teams with playoff aspirations, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles […] The post RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cleveland’s new East title odds after Kevin Durant’s injury
Though mostly unchanged, an injury to Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant shifted the outlook of potentially winning the Eastern Conference for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a Tuesday tweet from the Athletic senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania. Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the NBA odds. Kevin Durant was diagnosed with […] The post Cleveland’s new East title odds after Kevin Durant’s injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers
The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant praises OTE’s top NBA prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson
Twin brother basketball prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson, now 19, have drawn social media hype for at least several years now. But the Thompsons have really started to make a name for themselves playing for the Overtime Elite’s City Reapers over the last two seasons. The guards have taken the Overtime Elite league by storm since joining the City Reapers and have already established themselves as two of the top talents in the league.
