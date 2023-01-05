ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis

When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. Stephen Curry has been out of action for nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. Andrew Wiggins has also missed time, while Klay Thompson sat out the Dubs’ last game due to a knee problem. The silver lining to this […] The post Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks’ asking price for Cam Reddish amid Lakers, Bucks trade interest

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are starting to swirl at an all-time high. One player who has been garnering a ton of interest ahead of February 9th in New York Knicks sharpshooter Cam Reddish, who is finding playing time hard to come by after Tom Thibodeau nixed him from the rotation over a month ago. Well, it appears the Knicks have set their asking price for the former Duke standout: Two second-round picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens

Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Giants star Saquon Barkley’s 3-word warning ahead of NFL playoffs will scare the Vikings

Saquon Barkley is ready for the playoffs. The New York Giants running back made that abundantly clear as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the postseason. On Twitter, Barkley let everyone know that he is prepared to step on the big stage despite the fact that it’s a first […] The post Giants star Saquon Barkley’s 3-word warning ahead of NFL playoffs will scare the Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors

Atlanta Hawks’ big man John Collins has dealt with no shortage of trade rumors over the past few years. He recently broke his silence on the never-ending trade talk, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. “It’s gotten to a point where I just don’t care anymore because it’s been my life for the last three […] The post ‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan receives injury update after exiting Bulls loss vs. Celtics

Things were beginning to look up for the Chicago Bulls. Amid rumors of a midseason blowup that may involve a Zach LaVine trade, among others, the Bulls have begun to play better as of late, going 8-3 heading into their Monday night contest against the Boston Celtics to climb into ninth place in the Eastern […] The post DeMar DeRozan receives injury update after exiting Bulls loss vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic gets major injury update vs. Clippers

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic missed Sunday’s game against the Thunder with ankle soreness. Sans their best player, the Mavs lost to the Thunder 120-109, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 33 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Additionally, only three Mavericks finished the game with double-digit points, highlighting the team’s lack of scorers when Doncic is not out there.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’

For months, the Detroit Pistons have been in involved in a plethora of trade talks involving their veteran players, the most notable of which is veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has drawn strong interest on the trade market from teams with playoff aspirations, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles […] The post RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Cleveland’s new East title odds after Kevin Durant’s injury

Though mostly unchanged, an injury to Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant shifted the outlook of potentially winning the Eastern Conference for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a Tuesday tweet from the Athletic senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania. Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the NBA odds. Kevin Durant was diagnosed with […] The post Cleveland’s new East title odds after Kevin Durant’s injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant praises OTE’s top NBA prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson

Twin brother basketball prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson, now 19, have drawn social media hype for at least several years now. But the Thompsons have really started to make a name for themselves playing for the Overtime Elite’s City Reapers over the last two seasons. The guards have taken the Overtime Elite league by storm since joining the City Reapers and have already established themselves as two of the top talents in the league.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy