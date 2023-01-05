ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana mom fatally shoots alleged intruder while home with her 2 children

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana mother protecting her children shot and killed a home intruder just before dawn Sunday, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Robert Rheams, 51, “was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench” when he allegedly forced his way into the home of the woman and her two young children.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Ochsner NICU babies need your help

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is an urgent call for breastfeeding moms in Baton Rouge. Ochsner Milk Bank Depot is in need of milk donations for premature babies in the intensive care unit. Jessica Evins, the Quality Coordinator of Women’s Services at Ochsner says many in the capital...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Female Inmate Dies at Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died. Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died at the facility on Monday. Her death appears to be from natural causes. On January 9, 2023, Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit of the Correctional...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Deputy shot in leg after being ‘rushed by several dogs’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was shot after being rushed by “several dogs” at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. The sheriff’s office said the deputy and a training officer were making contact in reference to a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Plate lunch fundraiser for Opelousas couple battling cancer

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The community is rallying together to support an Opelousas couple who are both battling cancer. Terri St. Amand Trahan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and has faced this diagnosis two more times since then. Then, in 2022, her husband, similarly named Terry Trahan, was given the same scary diagnosis.
OPELOUSAS, LA
NOLA.com

Volunteer near you: Opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Faith House of Acadiana provides shelter, safety, empowerment and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Health expert says new COVID variant is ‘most transmissible yet’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–Health experts are calling the latest variant of COVID-19, XBB.1.5. “30 percent of our new cases of COVID are this new strain, XBB.1.5. And that fits pretty closely with what the rest of the country is seeing,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

