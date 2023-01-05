BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO