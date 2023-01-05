Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
WAFB.com
DEPUTIES: Couple found dead in quiet Baton Rouge subdivision
The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. Studies show a month-long fast from alcohol can improve sleep, reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, aid in weight loss, and reduce liver fat by 40%.
Where can I donate clothes in Baton Rouge? These places help the community.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The beginning of the new year is an exciting time for some to hit redo. Losing weight, hitting the gym or giving yourself a style makeover can lead to clothes piling up in boxes or trash bags and sitting in the trunk for months. So, where are some places you […]
brproud.com
Louisiana mom fatally shoots alleged intruder while home with her 2 children
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana mother protecting her children shot and killed a home intruder just before dawn Sunday, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Robert Rheams, 51, “was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench” when he allegedly forced his way into the home of the woman and her two young children.
brproud.com
Ochsner NICU babies need your help
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is an urgent call for breastfeeding moms in Baton Rouge. Ochsner Milk Bank Depot is in need of milk donations for premature babies in the intensive care unit. Jessica Evins, the Quality Coordinator of Women’s Services at Ochsner says many in the capital...
houmatimes.com
Female Inmate Dies at Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died. Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died at the facility on Monday. Her death appears to be from natural causes. On January 9, 2023, Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit of the Correctional...
brproud.com
Deputy shot in leg after being ‘rushed by several dogs’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was shot after being rushed by “several dogs” at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. The sheriff’s office said the deputy and a training officer were making contact in reference to a...
KLFY.com
Plate lunch fundraiser for Opelousas couple battling cancer
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The community is rallying together to support an Opelousas couple who are both battling cancer. Terri St. Amand Trahan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and has faced this diagnosis two more times since then. Then, in 2022, her husband, similarly named Terry Trahan, was given the same scary diagnosis.
NOLA.com
Volunteer near you: Opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Faith House of Acadiana provides shelter, safety, empowerment and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence....
brproud.com
Southern University Law Center hosts Tuesday, Jan. 10 ‘Expungement Initiative Event’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Individuals interested in having a record of criminal conviction destroyed or sealed from state or federal record are invited to attend Southern University Law Center’s Expungement Initiative Event. The Tuesday, Jan. 10 event will take place at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community...
brproud.com
Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
brproud.com
Health expert says new COVID variant is ‘most transmissible yet’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–Health experts are calling the latest variant of COVID-19, XBB.1.5. “30 percent of our new cases of COVID are this new strain, XBB.1.5. And that fits pretty closely with what the rest of the country is seeing,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Police arrest ‘major narcotics distributor’ in Louisiana
Over 4,000 grams of marijuana, 345 grams of methamphetamines, fentanyl, and 10 guns were seized following a drug bust in Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Opelousas man found dead in Linwood Subdivision
An Opelousas man was found dead in a St. Landry Parish subdivision.
Louisiana girl, 7, dies after being mauled to death by neighbor's pit bull
Sadie Davila, 7, of East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was mauled to death by a roaming pit bull on Friday night while playing outside a relative's home. The dog's owner was charged with negligent homicide.
brproud.com
Mother fatally shoots suspect during home invasion in Louisiana, deputies say
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a home invasion that happened on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).
brproud.com
LDAF gives out food to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, upcoming food distributions scheduled for January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank was one of five food pantries that received donated chicken and non-perishable items from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Ten truckloads filled with 40,000 lbs. of chicken were donated by Foster Farms, which operates out of...
Acadiana native featured on "Kelly Clarkson Show"
Olivia Savoie was invited to The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her work as a "life story writer" for seniors in Acadiana and beyond. The episode will air Monday at 2 pm.
Father of slain New Iberia teen speaks out on son’s case, says more needs to be done
New Iberia community activist Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis met with the district attorney's office demanding more to be done in his son Garon's murder case.
