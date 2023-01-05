ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Man arrested for throwing mortar at police cruiser on New Year's Day

 5 days ago

Vector firework set. Fountain of sparks. Decorative fireworks. Golden, blue and red sparkling pillar of fire isolated on transparent background. Element of New Year's and christmas celebration.

Titusville, FL - A man was arrested after he threw fireworks at a Florida police vehicle on New Year's Day.

According to police, 38-year-old Epi Lee Valdez was a passenger in a black GMC Yukon when the incident occurred on Pine Street and South Washington Avenue in Titusville.

Police say Valdez threw a firework mortar out of the window of the Yukon and hit a police cruiser that was travelling behind him.

The officer pulled over the Yukon and discovered three individuals inside, including Valdez, who admitted to throwing the mortar.

The driver of the vehicle reported that Valdez was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Valdez was arrested and charged with shooting or throwing a deadly missile towards a vehicle

