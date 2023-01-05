Read full article on original website
Restoring hope through letters of encouragement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Many 15-year-olds can tell you a list of achievements and experiences such as winning a sporting event, traveling to another country, some may even be starting to learn how to drive, but for most, writing a book is something that is not on the list. Patrick, a 15-year-old Author who resides in Spring Lake, published his first book when he was 13, titled Letters to Grandpa. The inspiration for the book came from Patrick, who reconnected with his grandpa after his grandma passed away by writing letters. From those letters came this inspiration to write a book, to help and inspire others in troubled times.
Transform & improve your kitchen in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the start of the new year, we look for things we want to improve and change in our lives! Maybe in 2023, the focus will be on your home. One of the busiest and most important areas in our homes are our kitchens, so maybe you’re thinking about a complete overhaul or maybe you just need new cabinets. We got the chance to meet 2 empty-nesters who decided it was time to transform their kitchen and they called Kitchens by Katie!
World of Winter is back in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – World of Winter kicked off this past Friday with over 100 art installations and events throughout downtown Grand Rapids! It’s the largest winter festival in the Midwest and runs through March 5th. Bill Kirk from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. joins us to tell...
Robert Irvine to promote new line of spirits in GR
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this weekend to promote his new line of alcohol. (Jan. 10, 2023) Robert Irvine to promote new line of spirits in GR. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this weekend to promote...
A look at this week’s January Series speakers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love January because it means it’s time for one of our favorite collection of special events! The January Series is a free lecture series at Calvin University that brings in a variety of speakers to cover a wide-range of topics and it kicks off today!
Create a healthy plan for the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re into the 2nd week of the new year – how are you doing on those resolutions? Don’t give up so easily – recommit to making 2023 your time to start a healthy regime. Our Expert in Sleep Apnea and TMJ, Dr. Kathi Wilson, is here with some great ideas.
Kzoo Craft Beverage Week week kicks off Friday
It will be a very special time for fans of craft brews in Kalamazoo as the city kicks off its Craft Beverage Week starting Friday.
Untreated hearing loss impacts all aspects of your life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Untreated hearing loss negatively impacts your overall health and quality of life so with a new year, it’s important to make sure you’re taking care of yourself. Today we have our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan, in studio with us from McDonald...
Versiti makes emergency appeal for blood donations
The Versiti blood center has issued an emergency plea for donors. They say they have less than a day’s supply of life-saving blood on shelves of Michigan hospitals. (Jan. 10, 2023) Versiti makes emergency appeal for blood donations. The Versiti blood center has issued an emergency plea for donors....
A matchmaker can help you find love in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Is this the year you hope to find that special someone? Have you turned to online dating to search for a relationship? If you, or someone you know, is part of an online dating site, you need to be careful. There are some aspects of online dating you may not know about. Today we have Kim from Matchmaker Michigan in studio to tell us all about the services she provides for those looking for love!
56% Sunshine in Gr. Rapids on Monday
Grand Rapids recorded 56% of possible sunshine on Monday. It was the sunniest day in Grand Rapids since Dec. 4. From Dec. 31st through Jan. 8th, Grand Rapids recorded just 5 minutes of sunshine and from Nov. 30 – Jan. 8 we had less than 10% of possible sunshine.
Cloud-A-Thon Continues
Jan. 9 AM – You’ve heard of a telethon…well, so far 2023 in West Michigan has been a cloud-a-thon. The pic. above was Saturday PM at the Holland Channel. You can see the Holland “Big Red” Lighthouse and some ice lingering at the shore. That ice formed mainly in the week before Christmas. You can also see the endless gray sky.
Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker
Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments …. Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Walker apartment complex. (Jan. 9, 2023) Bank of America Student Leaders Program seeks W. …. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 011023. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
Wolverine Worldwide proposes new PFAS plan for old tannery site
Wolverine Worldwide is proposing a new plan that changes its approach and timeline to help filter out PFAS near its contaminated former tannery in downtown Rockford. (Jan. 10, 2023) Wolverine Worldwide proposes new PFAS plan for old …. Wolverine Worldwide is proposing a new plan that changes its approach and...
Midseason premiere dates for new and returning series in 2023 on ABC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a New Year, and ABC announced its list of new and returning primetime series to watch in 2023. Everything from fan-favorites to comedy, drama and unscripted series can be enjoyed on ABC 4 West Michigan. Here’s a rundown of the TV schedule and premiere dates.
Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area business
An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people and then holing up inside a law firm north of Holland for more than four hours Monday, deputies say. (Jan. 9, 2023) Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area …. An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people...
