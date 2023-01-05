ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
New York Post

I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’

A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button.  “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted.  “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Upworthy

Art teacher tells 6-year-old she did her painting 'wrong,' but Twitter says it's a masterpiece

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. A six-year-old girl was downcast after her teacher snubbed her piece of art and told her she had done it wrong. The girl was heartbroken as she really enjoyed creating art and it was heartbreaking to be told that it wasn't good. The girl's Mom took to Twitter to share the amazing picture the 6-year-old drew and asked for Twitter's opinion. The six-year-old was flooded with positive messages. The girl had drawn the artwork at an after-school art club, only to be panned by the teacher. Twitter user Gemma Leighton wrote, “My 6-year-old daughter painted this amazing scene. Her art teacher told her she had done it wrong?! You can’t do art wrong! She was so upset as art is her favourite thing to do.” The picture featured a tree-lined path leading to a sunset/sunrise on the horizon. Art is subjective but you can tell easily tell that the girl's art is incredibly good, especially for a 6-year-old. The girl's mother went on to ask, “Can you please show Edie some support and like her painting?”
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Upworthy

Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless

This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.
Tyla

People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function

Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
ESPN Sioux Falls

Be Honest, Have You Ever Scratched Your Glabella In Public?

There you are, minding your own business, not bothering anybody. It might be at work, maybe shopping, maybe in that familiar third pew at church. Everything is fine, no problems here...and then it happens. Your Glabella starts to itch. In fact, it starts to itch like crazy!. Do you scratch...
New York Post

‘World’s cutest dog’ is completely round: ‘When I have a bad day, I look at this dog’

A toy poodle from Japan is having a ball with the unofficial title of “world’s cutest dog.” Tens of thousands of adoring fans are lapping up the spherical, fluffy shape of Mohu, a 6-year-old pooch from Osaka. Mohu is mature and moves at a slow pace — and she doesn’t quite understand people’s obsession, according to her owner, Nanae. ”I don’t know why she’s so popular,” Nanae told SWNS. “She always gets looked at on the street, and I get asked all the time what breed she is.” Mohu is paws-itively prized on Instagram and TikTok, where she has rounded up about 120,000 followers...
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.

Comments / 0

Community Policy