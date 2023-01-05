ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Yardbarker

Insider: NBA executives 'prepared' for Lakers to trade LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 NBA season hoping to erase memories of last year’s disastrous run. It quickly became apparent that would not be happening. L.A. seems on pace to miss the playoffs yet again this season, and the final years of LeBron James’ career are being wasted in regrettable fashion on a nightly basis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Having The NBA's Longest Active Winning Streak: "Can't Believe They're Doing This Without AD"

Perhaps no NBA fan was surprised when the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a horrific 2-10 start this season. Despite the big names on their roster, it was clear that the team was lacking three-point shooting as well as good size outside of Anthony Davis. Both problems have very much haunted them, but things are now looking up for the Los Angeles franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mavs Trade for John Collins Linked to Christian Wood Contract Talks

When it comes to NBA trade rumors, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is in the same club as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, meaning his name is always brought up despite never actually being traded. That could change this season, though, as Collins is having a down year by his...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran

The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing

But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Yardbarker

Thomas Bryant Records Dominant Statline That No Lakers Player Has Done Since Shaquille O’Neal

The vibes are certainly very solid for the Los Angeles Lakers, and a large reason for that has been the resurgence of Thomas Bryant. Bryant’s 2022-23 season got off to a rocky start due to a thumb injury that kept him out, but after spending the first couple of months getting back into game shape and assuming a larger role when Anthony Davis went down, he has become an absolute monster for the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

