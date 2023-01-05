ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

gamblingnews.com

Nebraska Seeks to Tax Skill Games

Nebraska has seen the number of skill game machines skyrocket in recent years. While similar to slots, skill games are actually a competitor to traditional casino games and are quickly growing in popularity among the locals. Skill Games – a Popular Form of Entertainment in Nebraska. Slots are now...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Rules change proposal could end secret ballots in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Votes for legislative leaders could be made public under a rules change that has been proposed in the Nebraska Legislature. State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings offered the change, which was among 52 rules change ideas submitted to the Legislature's Rules Committee on Friday and made public on Monday.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill

LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

It is time for Nebraska to amend legislative term limits

Twenty-two years ago, Nebraska voters passed term limits for the Legislature. Those term limits took effect in 2006 – and looking back in time, it can be safely said that Nebraska’s term limit experiment has been a solution to a problem that simply did not exist. (Prior to term limits, the average tenure of state […] The post It is time for Nebraska to amend legislative term limits appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

After more than eight hours of debate, state lawmakers approve committee appointments

LINCOLN — After more than eight hours of sometimes rancorous debate over two days, state legislators on Monday approved the committee assignments for the 2023 session. The 40-7 vote came after several Democratic senators in the Nebraska Legislature criticized the process of picking committee members as defying tradition and past practices. They also said the […] The post After more than eight hours of debate, state lawmakers approve committee appointments appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Clash over committee assignments bog down Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A clash over committee assignments in the Nebraska Legislature persisted on Monday, with senators deadlocked. The Legislature is stalled because senators have not approved the motion for committees. Without approved committees, legislation can’t move forward. Fighting that some warned was inevitable showed up in...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Ricketts, Lindstrom, Dinsdale, Slone, Ashford among Nebraska U.S. Senate applicants

OMAHA — The race to be appointed as Nebraska’s next U.S. senator is getting serious, with Gov. Jim Pillen interviewing candidates and mulling an appointment as early as this week. Pillen, a Republican, said Thursday he would name a replacement by the end of January for former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. Sasse formally resigned […] The post Ricketts, Lindstrom, Dinsdale, Slone, Ashford among Nebraska U.S. Senate applicants  appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
HASTINGS, NE
fox42kptm.com

"Nebraska Day by Day, Better & better" Nebraska's 2023 Inaugural Ball

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Thousands put on their best attire this Saturday to attend Nebraska's 2023 Inaugural Ball. This comes in celebration of the newly sworn-in Governor, Jim Pillen, earlier this week. “We have a sold-out crowd of 3,500 people who are going to be here tonight, not to just...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska DOT

LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to 3rd largest ever

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 24 consecutive drawings since October 18, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, January 10 drawing to $1.1 billion or $568.7 million with the cash option selected. This is the 3rd largest jackpot in the history of the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Erdman introduces bill to replace all Nebraska taxes with sales tax

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If one state senator gets his way, Nebraskans wouldn’t have to pay income or property taxes. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard introduced the EPIC consumption tax in the Legislature on Thursday. EPIC stands for Eliminates Property, Income and Corporate taxes. Erdman said the tax...
NEBRASKA STATE

