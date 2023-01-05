Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Nebraska Seeks to Tax Skill Games
Nebraska has seen the number of skill game machines skyrocket in recent years. While similar to slots, skill games are actually a competitor to traditional casino games and are quickly growing in popularity among the locals. Skill Games – a Popular Form of Entertainment in Nebraska. Slots are now...
klkntv.com
Sen. Blood proposes disclosure requirement for ‘dark money’ in Nebraska elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A former candidate for governor has proposed a bill that would impact how “dark money” influences Nebraska elections. State Sen. Carol Blood is bringing a bill that would require groups spending money on elections to disclose their expenditures and donors. This comes as...
Kearney Hub
Rules change proposal could end secret ballots in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — Votes for legislative leaders could be made public under a rules change that has been proposed in the Nebraska Legislature. State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings offered the change, which was among 52 rules change ideas submitted to the Legislature's Rules Committee on Friday and made public on Monday.
Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill
LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
It is time for Nebraska to amend legislative term limits
Twenty-two years ago, Nebraska voters passed term limits for the Legislature. Those term limits took effect in 2006 – and looking back in time, it can be safely said that Nebraska’s term limit experiment has been a solution to a problem that simply did not exist. (Prior to term limits, the average tenure of state […] The post It is time for Nebraska to amend legislative term limits appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
After more than eight hours of debate, state lawmakers approve committee appointments
LINCOLN — After more than eight hours of sometimes rancorous debate over two days, state legislators on Monday approved the committee assignments for the 2023 session. The 40-7 vote came after several Democratic senators in the Nebraska Legislature criticized the process of picking committee members as defying tradition and past practices. They also said the […] The post After more than eight hours of debate, state lawmakers approve committee appointments appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Clash over committee assignments bog down Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A clash over committee assignments in the Nebraska Legislature persisted on Monday, with senators deadlocked. The Legislature is stalled because senators have not approved the motion for committees. Without approved committees, legislation can’t move forward. Fighting that some warned was inevitable showed up in...
kfornow.com
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization once again
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 7, 2022 – KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska senator introduces bill to cap insulin price at $100 a month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There’s a push to lower insulin prices in Nebraska, capping the cost at $100 a month for those with private insurance. The legislation, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would start in January 2024. There’s already a $35 cap on insulin prices for...
Ricketts, Lindstrom, Dinsdale, Slone, Ashford among Nebraska U.S. Senate applicants
OMAHA — The race to be appointed as Nebraska’s next U.S. senator is getting serious, with Gov. Jim Pillen interviewing candidates and mulling an appointment as early as this week. Pillen, a Republican, said Thursday he would name a replacement by the end of January for former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. Sasse formally resigned […] The post Ricketts, Lindstrom, Dinsdale, Slone, Ashford among Nebraska U.S. Senate applicants appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Neb. consumption tax backers launch petition drive for '24 ballot
LINCOLN — Backers of a dramatic change in state taxation announced changes to their proposal on Thursday as they launched a petition drive to place a “consumption” tax plan before Nebraska voters in 2024. Speakers at a press conference said that a tax on consumption would fix...
KSNB Local4
Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
fox42kptm.com
"Nebraska Day by Day, Better & better" Nebraska's 2023 Inaugural Ball
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Thousands put on their best attire this Saturday to attend Nebraska's 2023 Inaugural Ball. This comes in celebration of the newly sworn-in Governor, Jim Pillen, earlier this week. “We have a sold-out crowd of 3,500 people who are going to be here tonight, not to just...
News Channel Nebraska
New Hastings City Administrator prioritizing communication, building trust
HASTINGS, Neb. — Before he starts acting as manager, the top-ranking city staffer in Hastings is playing the role of a sponge. City Administrator Shawn Metcalf is just two weeks into his new job and has met with each city council member and the mayor. “I’ve also spent time...
Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska DOT
LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to 3rd largest ever
The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 24 consecutive drawings since October 18, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, January 10 drawing to $1.1 billion or $568.7 million with the cash option selected. This is the 3rd largest jackpot in the history of the game.
KETV.com
'No known safe level': Report reveals high radon levels across most of Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A new report from Nebraska DHHS shows a majority of Nebraskans are living in counties with unhealthy levels of radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., in their homes and businesses. The colorless and odorless gas is blamed for about 21,000 lung cancer...
KETV.com
Conservative shift in Nebraska's education leadership prompts concerns for some
Neb. — The three newly elected Republican Nebraska State Board of Education members wasted little time changing the leadership. Kirk Penner, who criticized proposed health education standards, was elected as vice president of the officially nonpartisan board after 11 secret ballots. "Whether you're on a local school board...
klkntv.com
Erdman introduces bill to replace all Nebraska taxes with sales tax
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If one state senator gets his way, Nebraskans wouldn’t have to pay income or property taxes. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard introduced the EPIC consumption tax in the Legislature on Thursday. EPIC stands for Eliminates Property, Income and Corporate taxes. Erdman said the tax...
klkntv.com
Bill to allow concealed carry without a permit returns to Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The permitless concealed carry bill that was squashed in the Nebraska Legislature last year seems to be gaining traction this time around. Sen. Tom Brewer introduced LB 77 on Thursday. Already, there are 26 senators in favor of it. Only 25 are needed to pass...
