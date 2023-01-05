Damar Hamlin Health Update: Buffalo Bills Say He's Still 'Critically Ill,' But Appears 'Neurologically Intact'

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Even before the events of last Sunday, veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris was already enjoying the experience of playing the final few weeks of the season with the postseason at stake. When Seattle got the help it needed from the Detroit Lions late Sunday night to send the Seahawks to the playoffs, it also meant Harris was getting a playoff trip for the first time in his career. “Me and my wife were talking about it, not having plans already set toward the end of the year for all different things, it’s cool,” Harris said. “But it’s cool for all of us though, to block out all the noise and go into this year and really play for each other and get the result that we wanted.” There will be a number of key players for the Seahawks taking part in the first playoff game of their careers on Saturday when Seattle faces San Francisco in the NFC wild-card round.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO