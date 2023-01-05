Damar Hamlin Health Update: Buffalo Bills Say He's Still 'Critically Ill,' But Appears 'Neurologically Intact'

Read full article on original website
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Mike Vrabel gave his starting quarterback a vote of confidence on Monday. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Titans head coach said he knows who he wants to be his QB going forward:. I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and...
According to the NFL's 202 Resolution JC-2A, if a franchise helps develop a minority coach or executive, it could receive a third-round pick.
Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital and Back in Buffalo One Week After Suffering Medical Emergency
Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital just one week after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a press conference from the University of Cincinnati Health Medical Center on Monday, the 24-year-old safety's physicians revealed that Hamlin has not only been discharged, but has returned to Buffalo, New York.
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Even before the events of last Sunday, veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris was already enjoying the experience of playing the final few weeks of the season with the postseason at stake. When Seattle got the help it needed from the Detroit Lions late Sunday night to send the Seahawks to the playoffs, it also meant Harris was getting a playoff trip for the first time in his career. “Me and my wife were talking about it, not having plans already set toward the end of the year for all different things, it’s cool,” Harris said. “But it’s cool for all of us though, to block out all the noise and go into this year and really play for each other and get the result that we wanted.” There will be a number of key players for the Seahawks taking part in the first playoff game of their careers on Saturday when Seattle faces San Francisco in the NFC wild-card round.
