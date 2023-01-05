Read full article on original website
Formula 1 Can Prove its Dedication to America with Andretti Global
If Formula 1 actually cares about breaking into the American market, it needs a team like Andretti Global, and it needs Andretti’s partnership with General Motors’ Cadillac Racing marque. How the sport responds to the Andretti/Cadillac bid to join the grid will easily define the sport’s trajectory of growth in the United States.
The Formula 1 Teams That Never Really Succeeded
It’s quite an exciting time in Formula 1 right now: For the first time in years, the series is seriously considering adding a new team to the grid. A tie up between Andretti and General Motors is an attractive proposition for the sport’s 11th team, and has all the hallmarks of a successful F1 squad: big budgets, familiar names and a drive for success.
Cadillac Racing Is Ready to Take Over the Formula 1 World With Andretti Global
It’s safe to say no one was expecting Andretti Global and Cadillac Racing to partner up for a future Formula 1 bid, but last week, that’s just what happened. New regulations will allow potential teams to file a formal expression of interest that can be evaluated by the relevant parties before permitting that team to join the grid — but to learn more about what brought General Motors to the table, I spoke to Rory Harvey, Vice President of Cadillac’s global operations.
Carlos Sainz, Sr. Ordered Medical Helicopter to Return Him to the Race After This Dakar Crash
The 2023 Dakar Rally has been disastrous for Audi. Eight stages into the Audi RS Q E-Tron’s second attempt to win the iconic cross-country rally, the German manufacturer has no cars left in the top ten positions. The highest-placed Audi prototype, driven by Mattias Ekström, is in 28th. Ekström is over seven hours behind the leader, Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah. Despite being out of contention for the overall victory, Audi is still racing for pride and stage wins.
At $13,900, Would Buying This 2011 Mercedes E350 4Matic be an Easy Decision?
Mercedes is one of the few manufacturers still offering a station wagon in the U.S., so they must be doing something right. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice E350 has a lot that’s right. Let’s decide if that includes its price. The Agave americana was given the...
At $7,500, Is This 1990 Toyota Century a Once in a Lifetime Deal?
Toyota named today’s Nice Price or No Dice contender the Century to honor the 100th birthday of founder Sakichi Toyoda in 1967. Let’s see how honorable this ex-pat limo’s price tag might be. I started my day last Friday the way I enjoy spending most of my...
Lamborghini Also Had a Record Year in 2022
Bentley said on Tuesday that it had its best year ever in terms of sales, and then Lamborghini, which also makes very expensive cars, said it did, too, selling ten percent more cars globally in 2022 versus 2021, or 9,233 cars, an all-time high. That’s more evidence, if you needed it, that while volume sales are still struggling, automakers that sell to rich people are doing just fine.
BMW Recalls More Than 14,000 EVs That Could Randomly Lose Power
BMW has announced a voluntary recall of more than 14,000 i4, i7, and iX vehicles built between October 14th, 2021 and October 28th, 2022. The recall states that “[d]ue to a software issue, monitoring of the high-voltage battery charging process may be affected. This could lead to an interruption during high-voltage battery charging, a temporary loss of power while driving, or stalling.”
Online Used Car Dealers Will Be Unusually Quiet This Super Bowl
Used car sites are cutting their advertising spend and you’ll be able to tell in about a month, the U.S. government wants to end transportation emissions once and for all it was a decent year for some German brands, a worse one for others. All that and more in your Morning Shift for Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
New 2023 Corvette E-Ray Teaser Shows a Silent Stealth Mode
Chevrolet is giving us another official look at its upcoming 2023 Corvette E-Ray, and while today’s 24-second teaser video posted on Facebook doesn’t give us too much to see, there are a couple of very important and very neat things we can learn from it. Chief among which: we now know when the company will be officially unveiling the hybrid Corvette.
Rolls Royce Had a Hell of a Year
Rolls Royce recorded its best-selling year of all time, Honda makes it sound like its Acura marque might be dead in another market and Tesla buyers are protesting in China as the automaker keeps slashing prices around the world. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday January 9th 2023.
The Hyundai Nexo Fuel-Cell Crossover Loses Nearly $2 an Hour in Depreciation
Hyundai seems to be determined to make hydrogen work. From its straight-out-of-Cyberpunk 2077 N Vision 74 concept to its Xcient fuel cell truck Hyundai has poured tons of money and effort into fuel cell tech. The Nexo fuel cell crossover hit the California market in 2018. But those who bought the Nexo new may regret it after seeing the steep depreciation these things have.
