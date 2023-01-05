It’s safe to say no one was expecting Andretti Global and Cadillac Racing to partner up for a future Formula 1 bid, but last week, that’s just what happened. New regulations will allow potential teams to file a formal expression of interest that can be evaluated by the relevant parties before permitting that team to join the grid — but to learn more about what brought General Motors to the table, I spoke to Rory Harvey, Vice President of Cadillac’s global operations.

