Russian President Vladimir Putin orders army to observe 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine noon Jan. 6 to midnight Jan. 7

By AP
 5 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin orders army to observe 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine noon Jan. 6 to midnight Jan. 7.

