Victims of deadly chain-reaction I-80 crash identified
iheart.com
Jury Selection Underway For Cedar Rapids Man Accused Of Killing Family
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Jury selection is underway today for a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his mom, dad, and sister. Alexander Jackson is facing three counts of 1st-degree murder, accused of killing his parents Jan and Melissa Jackson and his 19-year-old sister Sabrina Jackson at their northeast Cedar Rapids home in June of 2021. Jackson was found with a gunshot wound to the foot, and he told investigators he and his family members were shot during a break-in. Prosecutors say he shot himself.
KCRG.com
One month since 33rd Ave fire, local businesswoman works to rise from the ashes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been over a month since a fire nearly destroyed multi-use building off of 33rd Avenue SW. Now, one woman who owned two of the many businesses inside the building is working to rebuild her livelihood. To Symone Earl, losing her businesses was like...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday. It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids PD ID Man Found Shot In Car
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police are releasing more details about a weekend homicide. Police say 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik of Cedar Rapids was found shot in a car in the 56-hundred block of Kirkwood Blvd SW Sunday evening. Police had been called to the area before 7:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
KCRG.com
Access to recycling limited at Cedar Rapids apartment complexes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There used to be both green and white dumpsters at Pheasant Run Apartments. Now, the white ones are gone. “There was two dumpsters. So one must have been for recycling and the other for regular trash,“ said Draziyo Amuda, who lives at the complex. She was right, and the removal of the white recycling dumpsters means an uncertain future for recycling at the complex.
KCRG.com
Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors
KCCI.com
Police: Unresponsive driver died from gunshot wounds
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One person died after a shooting Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids, according to police. Officers responded to a call at 7:22 p.m. to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard after receiving reports of someone shot. Officers found a vehicle off the road in...
KCRG.com
Fire damages restaurants in Central City
Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
KCRG.com
At least one injury reported in southwest Cedar Rapids incident
KCRG.com
Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst
KCRG.com
Slippery Conditions Could Develop Overnight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, a weak system heads toward the state. As it moves through tonight drizzle, fog and a wintry mix are possible. The bottom line is that roads could certainly be impacted. Stay up to date on the latest road conditions overnight through Wednesday morning. A second system, moving southeast of the state, could bring an additional wintry mix tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Again, this could bring slick spots and stretches. Overall temperatures stay above normal for the middle of January. Have a great night!
KCRG.com
Stove House Family Restaurant sustained significant damage following Saturday night fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Marion Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Center Point Ambulance Service, the Linn County 3rd Fire District, the Alburnett Fire Department, and the Coggon Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2 Al Waterhouse Avenue in Central City.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
2 Dead, Several Injured After 15-Vehicle Crash On I-80 Near Iowa City
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Murder Suspect's Trial to Begin in March
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids woman accused in connection with a fatal shooting last year will go to trial in March. 33 year-old Pierra Baugh's trial is scheduled for Marth 7th. Investigators say Cordal Lewis was shot and killed during a robbery. She's accused of conspiring with two other women during the robbery and fatally shooting Lewis on January 27th of 2022, then killing Kavon Johnson the following day.
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
kwayradio.com
Drug & Gun Arrests
Two early Friday morning searches result in arrests in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Chistopher Lake was arrested on charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm. He was wanted in connection to a shooting that damaged a home back on June 28th. Lake was already awaiting trial for leading police on a chase that ended when he hit a light pole. Police found a gun in his waistband on that occasion. He also was awaiting trial after a search of his home in 2021 found marijuana and a gun. Another search carried out Friday morning resulted in the arrest of 18 year old Quatez Hill-Watson. That search found an AR-15 that was stolen out of Cedar Falls, as well as another firearm and marijuana. Hill-Watson was charged with fourth degree Theft and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver.
KCRG.com
I-80 crash leaves two dead
