LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
What's going wrong for the Bucks? Three reasons why struggling Milwaukee has lost its way
MILWAUKEE -- When the Milwaukee Bucks begin their four-game road trip by taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, they'll do so as a team desperate to regain its identity. Once 9-0 and off to the best start in franchise history, the Bucks are...
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
Recee Fox slams Kings-Lakers refs after controversial non-foul
The Kings found themselves at the center of another NBA refereeing controversy after their 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. De'Aaron Fox inbounded the ball with 3.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter and fired off a shot from half-court as time expired. As the clock expired, the Kings star was livid after a foul wasn't called on the play and he wasn't alone.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nursing ankle sprain
Ayton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. It's unclear as to when Ayton picked up the injury, but his status is now up in the air as Tuesday's tipoff approaches. The team should have a better idea of his availability after morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting
Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear what happened with Thompson, as he was announced among the starters. Donte DiVincenzo ended up taking his place in the backcourt next to Jordan Poole to begin the contest. It remains to be seen if Thompson will be available off the bench throughout the game.
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds, line: 2023 NFL playoff picks, best bets from model on 15-6 roll
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will travel to Raymond James Stadium for a matchup with Tom Brady and the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out the Super Wild Card Weekend schedule on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys went 12-5 in the regular season and locked down the fifth seed and top Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff bracket. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay logged an 8-9 record to win its second consecutive division title. These teams faced off in Week 1, with the Buccaneers coming out on top, 19-3.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Dominates glass in victory
Adams finished Monday's 121-113 victory over San Antonio with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-11 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes. Adams continues to provide elite rebounding numbers, grabbing 15 boards Monday. He has actually been a pillar of consistency of late, racking up multiple double-doubles while chipping in on the defensive end. Unfortunately, he was woeful from the line, shooting 3-of-11. Anyone rostering him should be fully aware of his flaws, meaning a night like this should come as no surprise.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
Wild Card Weekend NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 5-way football parlay pays out 25-1
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Saturday night's NFL Super Wild Card Weekend matchup. The Jaguars rattled off five straight wins to claim the AFC South, including a winner-take-all game with the Tennessee Titans to close out the season. The Chargers, meanwhile, ended the season on a down note. Coach Brandon Staley opted to play his starters in a meaningless game and paid the price when dynamic receiver Mike Williams had to be carted to the locker room. Staley says Williams should be ready to play, but it remains to be seen if he'll be fully effective. The Chargers are one-point favorites in the latest Super Wild Card Weekend NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Super Wild Card Weekend NFL lines should you target with your Super Wild Card Weekend NFL bets? Before you make any Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Getting close, but still out
Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Rubio (knee) is "really close" to returning, but the veteran point guard remains out for Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery, but the team has...
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday
Rubio (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Suns. Rubio is still waiting to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's game versus the Jazz.
