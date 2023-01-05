ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Murray is Projected Starter in Goal for Maple Leafs vs. Kraken

By David Alter
 5 days ago

The goaltender is coming off a 26-save victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 31.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is projected to make his first start of 2023 as his team hosts the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

Murray made 26 saves in a 6-2 victory against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 31.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native is 4-2-1 in December where he posted a .911 save percentage. This will be Murray's first career start against the Sophomore franchise.

