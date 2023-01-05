Education news in 2023: What’s the biggest story in your school community?

Efforts to recover from COVID’s lingering toll. New restrictions on teaching about race, gender and sexuality. Gun violence. New efforts to boost reading. Teacher turnover. Intensified focus on student mental health.

These were just some of the issues defining school communities across America last year. We turned to Chalkbeat readers dozens of times for help with our journalism — and your ideas and stories influenced hundreds of articles. Now, as a new school semester launches, we want to know: What’s the biggest education issue facing your school community in 2023?

Our journalists want to start the year from a place of listening, and your voice will help us determine what stories and questions matter most to you. Fill out our brief survey below, or go here.

Caroline Bauman connects Chalkbeat journalists with our readers as the community engagement manager and previously reported at Chalkbeat Tennessee. Connect with Caroline at cbauman@chalkbeat.org .