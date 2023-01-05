ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalkbeat

Education news in 2023: What’s the biggest story in your school community?

By Caroline Bauman
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAVEj_0k4SzIR300

Efforts to recover from COVID’s lingering toll. New restrictions on teaching about race, gender and sexuality. Gun violence. New efforts to boost reading. Teacher turnover. Intensified focus on student mental health.

These were just some of the issues defining school communities across America last year. We turned to Chalkbeat readers dozens of times for help with our journalism — and your ideas and stories influenced hundreds of articles. Now, as a new school semester launches, we want to know: What’s the biggest education issue facing your school community in 2023?

Our journalists want to start the year from a place of listening, and your voice will help us determine what stories and questions matter most to you. Fill out our brief survey below, or go here.

Caroline Bauman connects Chalkbeat journalists with our readers as the community engagement manager and previously reported at Chalkbeat Tennessee. Connect with Caroline at cbauman@chalkbeat.org .

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

13 data stories that explained U.S. schools in 2022

A map, a graph, a timeline: When we think about data in news stories, our minds naturally jump to these kinds of visual elements. But the core of data journalism is less about specific charts, and more about scale—it gives us a way to understand big stories and lots of numbers, by analyzing and aggregating them until we can see the shape of the trends within.2022 was my first full calendar...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat readers helped make these stories. In 2023, you can, too.

As 2022 comes to a close, Chalkbeat is reflecting on another year of covering public education across America. The following stories are among many made possible by the hundreds of readers who shared their experiences with us throughout the year.We thank you for reading Chalkbeat and being a core part of our work.  The teachers who quit teaching tell us whyIn May, Chalkbeat asked teachers...
Chalkbeat

Teachers are leaders. Each one of us makes an impact in the classroom and society.

Dr. Kem Smith reflects on the first six months of her advice column.In graduate school, I was taught that teachers are leaders. We are leaders because we can influence society from our classrooms, and use our voices in our school buildings, districts, and the community to effect change. I believe strongly in that sentiment because I enjoy the autonomy of teaching and the impact we can make. When I became a teacher, I was...
MISSOURI STATE
Chalkbeat

IPS board approves innovation agreement for School 43 to become an arts school

James Whitcomb Riley School 43 will become a visual and performing arts school starting in fall 2023. It is the latest school to join the Indianapolis Public Schools’ innovation network under an agreement the school board approved on Thursday. The four-year agreement will allow Edison School of the Arts to run School 43 as an innovation school, which has operational autonomy from the district and an exemption from union contracts under state...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

New analysis finds fewer students per counselor at nation’s schools

The ratio of students to counselors in the nation’s public schools has reached its lowest point in at least 36 years, spurred both by an influx of new counselors and a nationwide decline in student enrollment, according to new data.The dual trends left schools with an average of 408 students for every counselor last school year, according to the American School Counselor Association’s analysis of federal data. That’s lower than the...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

A Detroit youth activist pushes for better student mental health services

As a voice for Detroit students, Perriel Pace has been unafraid to call attention to important issues facing her peers — whether or not adults want to hear about them.An 11th-grader at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School, Pace just completed a nearly one-year term as a student representative to the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s school board, where she pressed the district to address concerns such as student mental...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

A Chicago teacher on the urgency of teaching media literacy post-Jan. 6

On Jan. 6 two years ago, students in social studies teacher Anne-Michele Boyle’s virtual class urged her to turn on the news. Boyle had been teaching at Whitney Young Magnet High School for 15 years. She’d created the school’s Global Citizenship class. But after watching the live footage of the U.S. Capitol insurrection in disbelief, Boyle found herself rethinking her approach to the class. She scrapped her lesson plans for February and spent...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

NYC Community Education Council 2023 election season kicks off

Election season has begun for New York City’s Community Education Councils, the advisory bodies that represent the best chance for most public school parents to get directly involved in district and citywide education policy.Each of the city’s 32 geographic districts has a 10-member elected parent council responsible for holding monthly public meetings, approving education department rezoning plans, passing resolutions, and working with district superintendents. There are also citywide councils representing high...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy