ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wappingers Falls, NY

Girls basketball: Ketcham's supporting cast now center stage as team remains undefeated

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 5 days ago

Facing a considerable deficit against a rival while struggling to get on track on either end of the court, it seemed like a situation for the Roy C. Ketcham girls basketball team that called for Cali Chiocchi.

In such instances, the group could use that quiet confidence and the unwavering calm that offered assurance. And, of course, the skill and combustive style to take over a game in a blink.

Chiocchi is no longer there for them to lean on, though, the standout now is playing college basketball after leading a young squad to its first section championship last winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ur31p_0k4SzHYK00

But in a Spartacus-like rally Wednesday, the returning players essentially shouted, “I am Cali.” In a figurative sense, of course. Because Ketcham demonstrated that familiar poise and showed its talent in erasing a 14-point deficit and surging late for a 66-60 win over John Jay-East Fishkill.

“We’re still a work in progress,” coach Pat Mealy said, “but because they’re so resilient, I always expect them to respond well.”

Super 7 : Ketcham's Nia Rencher among the Journal's top returning players this season

Adams' family: Tyler Adams' World Cup run, growing stardom and family Christmas traditions

Despite graduating their longtime leader, and the girl voted Section 1’s Player of the Year last season, Ketcham has won its first eight games, including some signature victories already. They’ve accomplished that with a great collective effort, often with a different leading scorer, showing balance and the ability of several players to star in their roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DTan_0k4SzHYK00

Caitlin Robertson scored 15 of her game-high 26 points in the second half to lead the comeback. Nia Rencher had 15 points and 15 rebounds and, Mealy said, the center establishing her offensive presence in the post, helped create openings for Robertson, a versatile 5-foot-10 wing.

Jenny Nardelli and Jaylyn Chorba each added 10 points. Nardelli’s floater off a drive gave Ketcham a 59-56 lead with 2:09 remaining, and she followed that with a late 3-pointer.

The supporting cast last season, a group of scrappy sophomores who contributed to a breakthrough run, now are the central figures, shining in the spotlight for a team that no longer has the benefit of being underestimated.

“What’s great is they understand they have to do this together,” Mealy said. “Everything went through Cali last year, and now it’s different. We have a lot of options, and everyone has a bigger hand in it.”

Ketcham began its charge in the second quarter, pulling to within 35-32 at halftime, and eventually took a 52-51 lead on Robertson’s free throws with six minutes left.

Grace Kennedy had 18 points and Hope Angioletti added 14 for John Jay, which shot well early and scored 35 first-half points, the most Ketcham has surrendered in a half this season. Defensive adjustments and better execution on that end slowed the Patriots enough for Ketcham to catch up in the second quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqH15_0k4SzHYK00

“We went on a historic run last year and these guys were a major part of it,” Mealy said of the current roster, which features a strong core of juniors. “They’ve played in big games and dealt with the pressure, so I don’t think there’s any moment that’s too big for them.”

It wasn’t when they surged in the second half and beat powerhouse Ursuline, 61-57, last week. That victory issued a statement to observers — and the team itself — that Ketcham was again a legitimate contender. It was a “confidence boost,” Mealy said, and evidence that this group still can compete with the best teams.

“I knew we had some tough kids with talent and we’d battle every game,” Mealy said of the 8-0 start exceeding his expectations. “But for them to start off this well, they’re doing everything we’d hoped for. What they’ve done so far is nothing short of remarkable.“

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com ; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Girls basketball: Ketcham's supporting cast now center stage as team remains undefeated

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkupstate.com

Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner

Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
Daily Voice

Car Flips On Side, Closing Hudson Valley Road

A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Depa…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

North Salem Man Wins $5 Million Lottery Prize

A man from Northern Westchester has claimed a $5 million lottery prize. Richard Bossi, of North Salem, won the top prize from New York Lottery's Mega Multiplier scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6. The winning ticket was purchased in Putnam County at the Route 22 Convenience Store,...
NORTH SALEM, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Pleasantville Girl

Officials are asking for help from the public in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northern Westchester. Destiny Scott has been missing since Tuesday, Dec. 27 from Pleasantville, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Scott is described as Black with brown hair and brown eyes, is...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
fox5ny.com

NY man wins $5M scratch-off lottery game

NEW YORK - A Westchester County man is starting out the year a lot richer. Richard Bossi of North Salem has claimed his top prize on the New York Lottery’s $5,000,000 Mega Multiplier scratch-off game. The ticket was purchased at the Route 22 Convenience Store located at 876 Route...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’

One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
HYDE PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State historic preservation awards to two Hudson Valley places

ALBANY – Two Hudson Valley projects have been recognized with the 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Awards. Created in 1980, the awards are presented annually by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to honor excellence in the protection and revitalization of historic and cultural resources. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?

The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!

There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
KINDERHOOK, NY
Times Herald-Record

St. Christopher's in New Windsor to provide shelter to 36 undocumented children

NEW WINDSOR − Local nonprofit St. Christopher’s will soon become home to 36 undocumented children, a St. Christopher's spokesperson said.  St. Christopher’s, a residential school for students with special needs, will provide shelter, education, health care, vocational training, mental health services and case management to the undocumented minors through a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to St. Christopher’s spokesperson Dennis Da Costa.  ...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

School bus strikes, kills pedestrian

KINGSTON – A pedestrian struck by a Kingston school bus late Friday afternoon has died, officials said. The accident, which is under investigation, occurred at the intersection of Wurts Avenue and Spring Street. At the time of the accident, the driver of the Ethan Allen Transportation bus had completed...
KINGSTON, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy