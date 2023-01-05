ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Blackfeet Nation trophy bison hunt lottery announced

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Nation announced it will host two trophy bison hunts, both of which will be coordinated by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The following was sent out by the Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department:. The Blackfeet Nation has announced it will host two Trophy Bison...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline

Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

USDA invests over $1.1 million to strengthen nation's meat supply chain

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development will invest more than $1.1 million across Montana to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses to strengthen and diversify the nation's meat supply. The following was released by the USDA:. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development in...
MONTANA STATE
beckersasc.com

Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages

Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Hunting for female mountain lion closes in unit 124

MISSOULA, Mont. — The hunting of female mountains lions closed in hunting district 124, except for limited special license holders, a half hour after sunset on Sunday, Dec. 8. The following was sent out by Montana, Fish Wildlife and Parks:. By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snowpack above normal in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Snowpack conditions are above normal going into January for much of Montana. A late October winter storm that brought widespread precipitation to much of Montana. "The Upper Clark Fork and Bitterroot River basins have the lowest snowpack percentage at about 100% of normal, while the snowpack...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Proposed education bills get hearing in Helena on Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Education across Montana is taking center stage today at the legislative session in Helena. A committee in the state House of Representatives will hash out details of two house bills on educational funding. One looks at the effects of inflation on kindergarten through 12th grade learning....
HELENA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?

Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
MONTANA STATE

