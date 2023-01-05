Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Nation trophy bison hunt lottery announced
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Nation announced it will host two trophy bison hunts, both of which will be coordinated by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The following was sent out by the Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department:. The Blackfeet Nation has announced it will host two Trophy Bison...
New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline
Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
What Exactly Does The First Number Mean On A Montana License Plate?
Living in Montana my whole life, I've gotten pretty good at telling where someone is from in the state by looking at their rig. You can generally tell by the first number on the plate you can tell they live in a certain county. There is a method to this...
NBCMontana
USDA invests over $1.1 million to strengthen nation's meat supply chain
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development will invest more than $1.1 million across Montana to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses to strengthen and diversify the nation's meat supply. The following was released by the USDA:. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development in...
Western Native Voice announces legislative policy priorities
News Release Western Native Voice The 2023 Montana legislative session began on January 2 with a flurry of activity at the Capitol in Helena. Western Native Voice (WNV), one of Montana’s civic engagement and public policy advocacy groups, is committed to working with legislators on both sides of ...
beckersasc.com
Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages
Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
Who Will Be The Newest Proprietor Of One Of Montana’s Greatest Places?
Everyone from Central Montana that has ever driven to Billings or Lewistown the route natives take has stopped at Eddie's Corner. It is such a Montana "landmark" it even has their own Facebook page. Eddie's Corner is etched into my childhood memories going from the farm in Choteau up to...
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
NBCMontana
Hunting for female mountain lion closes in unit 124
MISSOULA, Mont. — The hunting of female mountains lions closed in hunting district 124, except for limited special license holders, a half hour after sunset on Sunday, Dec. 8. The following was sent out by Montana, Fish Wildlife and Parks:. By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission,...
NBCMontana
Snowpack above normal in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Snowpack conditions are above normal going into January for much of Montana. A late October winter storm that brought widespread precipitation to much of Montana. "The Upper Clark Fork and Bitterroot River basins have the lowest snowpack percentage at about 100% of normal, while the snowpack...
NBCMontana
Proposed education bills get hearing in Helena on Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Education across Montana is taking center stage today at the legislative session in Helena. A committee in the state House of Representatives will hash out details of two house bills on educational funding. One looks at the effects of inflation on kindergarten through 12th grade learning....
Montana veteran nonprofit says more funding and access to healthcare are crucial
Miguel Gonzalez, the founder of Warrior Wishes Montana, said 60 veterans committed suicide in Montana before veterans day in 2022. He believes increased funding and access to healthcare are crucial.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Record amount of fentanyl seized by feds in Utah, other Western states
A record-breaking amount of doses of fentanyl were seized last year across several rocky mountain states and federal officials reported purchasing the potentially deadly drug is becoming easier.
When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?
Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
