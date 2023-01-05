ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas police make arrest in deadly 2017 drive-by shooting investigation

By Chris Counts
 5 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in a 2017 drive-by shooting that left a teen dead.

According to investigators, 33-year-old Rodney Franklin of Little Rock was taken into custody on Wednesday and is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Investigators say the charges stem from the shooting death of 19-year-old Deontre Rhodes near the intersection of 32nd and John Barrow Road.

Police say Rhodes was found shot multiple times and later died at a hospital from his injuries two days later.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

