The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB

If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRC

Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
WKRC

What's next for Damar Hamlin's recovery?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery. He is now back in Buffalo, where the next steps of his care will be completed. That's the latest from his medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday. One week earlier, Hamlin collapsed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

UC Medical Center healthcare providers honored before Bengals game

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - University of Cincinnati Medical Center healthcare providers were honored on the field before Sunday's Bengals victory against the Ravens. The medical providers from UC Medical Center were a pivotal part of the on-field response to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest last Monday night. The medical providers were recognized on the field prior to the singing of the national anthem.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

WATCH: Bengals coach Taylor, QB Burrow discuss win over Ravens and playoff push

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals jumped out to a 17-0 first half lead behind touchdowns from Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase en route to a 27-16 victory in the regular-season finale over the Baltimore Ravens. Now the two teams will meet again next week in the playoffs. Head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow discussed with the media the win and looked ahead to another postseason run.
CINCINNATI, OH

