FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
atozsports.com
Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB
If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
WKRC
What's next for Damar Hamlin's recovery?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery. He is now back in Buffalo, where the next steps of his care will be completed. That's the latest from his medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday. One week earlier, Hamlin collapsed...
WKRC
UC Medical Center healthcare providers honored before Bengals game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - University of Cincinnati Medical Center healthcare providers were honored on the field before Sunday's Bengals victory against the Ravens. The medical providers from UC Medical Center were a pivotal part of the on-field response to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest last Monday night. The medical providers were recognized on the field prior to the singing of the national anthem.
WKRC
'Happy to be back in Buffalo': Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TND) — Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo, New York on Monday. "I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care...
WKRC
Bengals players Burrow, Hubbard part of group of athletes reportedly buying farmland
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Sam Hubbard are reportedly part of a group of professional athletes buying farmland in Iowa to lease back to farmers. According to FrontOfficeSports.com the group is purchasing a 104-acre, corn- and soy-focused farm in northern Iowa that was arranged by...
WKRC
Bengals to host Ravens as AFC playoff pairings set and date, kickoff time released
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After all that, the Bengals 27-16 win on Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens made the coin flip proposal irrelevant, and now they will host the Ravens in the Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15. The NFL announced the times and dates after the Sunday...
How to get to Kansas City by plane for all 32 NFL teams
With the close of the 2022 NFL regular season, a host of fan bases have switched their attention from on-the-field to off-the-field.
WKRC
Analysis: Bengals take care of Ravens, turn attention to playoff re-match
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It wasn't pretty but the Cincinnati Bengals took care of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday for their eighth straight victory and a franchise record-tying 12th win in the regular-season. Mo Egger from ESPN 1530 and Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner joined Local 12...
WKRC
Bengals attendance soars during 2022-23 season with one of largest increases in entire NFL
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati Bengals fans showed up in full force to support their back-to-back division champion team this season. Bengals attendance at Paycor Stadium soared 10% this season to a per-game average of 66,247. That was up from 60,325 last season, when they won the AFC Championship and made it to Super Bowl LVI.
Pirates acquire speedy outfield prospect in trade
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired minor league outfielder Chavez Young in a trade with the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
WKRC
WATCH: Bengals coach Taylor, QB Burrow discuss win over Ravens and playoff push
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals jumped out to a 17-0 first half lead behind touchdowns from Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase en route to a 27-16 victory in the regular-season finale over the Baltimore Ravens. Now the two teams will meet again next week in the playoffs. Head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow discussed with the media the win and looked ahead to another postseason run.
