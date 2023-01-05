Four LSU Players Land on D1 Baseball's Top 100 Impact Transfer List

Four LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 Impact Transfers list for the 2023 season.

LSU sophomore third baseman Tommy White is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes is No.2; sophomore right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd is No. 7; and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 29.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., transferred to LSU after an incredible 2022 freshman season at North Carolina State, where he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year.

White hit .362 last season with 85 hits, 12 doubles, 27 home runs, 74 RBIs and a .757 slugging percentage, setting the NCAA freshman record for homers in a season. He had 26 multi-hit games and 19 multi-RBI outings, and he finished the year on 26-game reached base streak.

Skenes, who transferred to LSU this season after two years at Air Force, enjoyed an exceptional 2022 season both on the mound and at the plate, earning first-team All-America recognition.

Skenes, a product of Lake Forest, Calif., recorded a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 85.2 innings (15 starts) for Air Force, limiting opponents to a .224 batting average. He also hit .314 with 10 doubles, 13 homers and 38 RBI. In 2021, Skenes posted a 2.70 ERA while batting .410 with 11 homers and 43 RBI.

Hurd, a product of Manhattan Beach, Calif., made nine appearances - including six starts – last season as a true freshman at UCLA. He posted a 2-0 record with a 1.06 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 34 innings while limiting opponents to a .138 batting average.

Hurd was the nation’s ninth-ranked pitcher and the No. 1 pitcher in the state of California as a senior at Mira Costa High School.

Little, a native of St. Louis, Mo., has pitched the past two seasons at Vanderbilt, where he made 32 appearances (14 starts) and posted a 4.65 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 81.1 innings.

Little was rated in high school as the nation’s No. 5 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game.