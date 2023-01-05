ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Wyoming DPS releases vehicle description in shooting death of 18-year-old

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have released a suspect vehicle description in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old bicyclist dead in Wyoming two months ago. The shooting happened Nov. 1, 2022 along Indian Mounds Drive, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). The victim was later identified as White Cloud resident Kane Allen Coronado.
WYOMING, MI
abc57.com

Police identify Goshen man killed in train crash

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officials have identified 51-year-old Jonathan Simanton as the man who was hit and killed by a train at the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Jan. 3, according to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. Now, police are currently looking to contact members of Simanton's family. Anyone related to...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on US-12 in Berrien County on Monday afternoon. (Update 10:11 p.m.) According to the Michigan State Police, a preliminary investigation reveals that a driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on around 3:35 p.m. Some liquid propane did leak from the truck but was quickly contained.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two die in Lawrence Township shooting

LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw woman faces several charges

PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
PAW PAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy