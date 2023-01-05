Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here
BRISTOL – Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here. Buyers looking to purchase recreational cannabis Tuesday would have to wait just a little longer in the city as Trulieve’s The Healing Corner on Farmington Avenue is finalizing its permitting process and getting approvals from City Council. The...
Bristol Press
Dominick F. 'Nick' Ferro
Dominick F. “Nick” Ferro, 81, of Thomaston, longtime Bristol resident, beloved husband of Judith (Semrow) Ferro of 59 years, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Waterbury Hospital. Nick was born on April 2, 1941 in Bristol, and was the son of the late Dominick and Norma (Burgar) Ferro. He graduated from E.C. Goodwin Technical High School and served in the United States Navy before entering the plumbing trade. He would eventually go on to become an owner of The Shaffer Co. in Bristol.
Bristol Press
Edgard Dube
Edgard Dube, 93, of Bristol, widower of Rena C. (Violette) Dube, passed away peacefully at Shady Oaks Assisted Living on Jan. 4, 2023. Born on Feb. 4, 1929 in Bristol, he was a son of the late Omer and Antoinette (Turcotte) Dube. Edgard was a U.S. Airforce veteran who served our country honorably as a sergeant during the Korean Conflict. After his service, Edgard went to work for G.E. in their Drafting and Engineering Department. He worked at the company for over 30 years.
Bristol Press
Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
Bristol Press
Marcel A. Simoneau
Marcel A. Simoneau, 97, of Bristol, widower of Juliette (Barriault) Simoneau, passed away peacefully at Bristol Hospital on Jan. 5, 2023. To view Marcel's full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
Bristol Press
Man who took drugs with runaways from Plainville gets 18 months in prison after admitting to probation violation, assault
A Bloomfield man convicted in 2018 of using drugs with two teenagers who ran away from a Plainville group home has had his probation revoked and is expected to serve an 18-month prison sentence. Jose Cosme, 38, had his probation revoked in New Britain Superior Court last week after, during...
Bristol Press
World Cube Association brings competition to city
BRISTOL – People crazy for cubes flocked to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sunday from all across the Northeast. An official World Cube Association competition, “Mum’s the Word” took place all day inside the hotel’s conference room. “It’s an open competition for all ages,” organizer...
Bristol Press
'Canal Day' taking place this weekend in Plainville
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Historical Society will host "Canal Day" this Saturday at the Historic Center. The free event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Plainville Historic Center at 29 Pierce St. Visitors of all ages, including families are invited to attend for informal talks and activities related to the historic Farmington Canal.
Bristol Press
Gerald (Jerry) Clyde Wilson
Gerald (Jerry) Clyde Wilson, 88, 10/24/1934-1/7/2023, lifelong resident of Bristol, completed his journey peacefully with the sunrise at home, surrounded with his girls and love. Husband of Joan (Fenton) Wilson, son of Isaac & Eliza (McCloud) Wilson, father to Joel Wilson, June (Cliff) Schilling & Joy (Jason Williams) Wilson, all of Bristol; brother to Robert (Doreen) Wilson of SC, & Debby (Tom) Mangum of Bristol; grandfather to Sarah (Roger) Michaud, Matthew (Lauren) Schilling, & Hope Wilson; great-grandfather to Riley & R.J. Michaud, Zachary & Charlotte Schilling; lifelong friend to Bob Stone. Jerry was predeceased by his sister Mary Leone & brothers Richard & John Wilson; Uncle Jerry to many nieces & nephews; friend to everyone he met.
Bristol Press
Fiery crash backs up I-84 in Southington Tuesday morning
SOUTHINGTON – A fiery crash caused a traffic buildup Tuesday morning in Southington. The accident was reported on the westbound side of Interstate 84, in the area of Exit 29, around 8:08 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The incident backed up traffic for nearly an hour...
Bristol Press
Bristol woman pleads not guilty to assault charge after allegedly telling police she stabbed woman, would gladly do it again
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the stabbing of a woman in November. Jessica Pitkin, 31, of 425 N. Main St., stood before a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court. She faces one felony count of first-degree assault – a charge to which she pleaded not guilty during the hearing.
Bristol Press
Hilton (Hilty Babe) Shields
Hilton (Hilty Babe) Shields, 68 of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He is now reunited with his beloved wife of 41 years, Paula Elizabeth Shields. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was born in Bristol on March 23, 1954, and was one of five children born to Elfrieda (Brayall) Shields of West Hartford, and the late Carl Shields, Sr.
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads guilty to charges tied to shooting in 2021
BRISTOL – A city man has pleaded guilty to charges tied to a shooting in Bristol in 2021. Jack Allen, 43, of South Street, struck a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court, pleading guilty to charges of criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
Bristol Press
Bristol Central wins fourth straight with win over Lewis Mills
BRISTOL - The Bristol Central Rams have now won four straight as they cruise past the Lewis Mills Spartans 42-18 Friday night. The Rams took an early lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back. However, it was their offense that allowed them to be so successful. At times, Lewis Mills couldn’t buy a basket and their missed shots allowed the Rams to get out and score easily on fast breaks.
Bristol Press
Career-high 19 points for Jenkins gives CCSU first NEC win
NEW BRITAIN - The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils stormed back from 12 points down on Sunday afternoon to notch their first Northeast Conference win of the season 64-60 over the Saint Francis University Red Flash. The Blue Devils were shooting just 31% from the field in the first half...
