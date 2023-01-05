Dominick F. “Nick” Ferro, 81, of Thomaston, longtime Bristol resident, beloved husband of Judith (Semrow) Ferro of 59 years, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Waterbury Hospital. Nick was born on April 2, 1941 in Bristol, and was the son of the late Dominick and Norma (Burgar) Ferro. He graduated from E.C. Goodwin Technical High School and served in the United States Navy before entering the plumbing trade. He would eventually go on to become an owner of The Shaffer Co. in Bristol.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO