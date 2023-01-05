Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
What Is 'Gentle Parenting'? Why It Requires Much More Than Just Hugs, Kisses and Kindness
Loving our kids is easy. In fact, before a baby is even born, parents tend to have this idea that they are going to shower their child with so much love that their little darling could only respond with positive behavior. However, if you are a parent, you know the reality is that somewhere within every sweet child is a little monster that periodically emerges. And, when emotions are high, there is also a bit of a monster in every parent that needs to be tamed. It can be quite surprising and leave parents at a loss for what to do. Their child obviously needs to be taught right from wrong, but how? With gentle parenting, instead of reacting emotionally to misbehavior, it takes a lot of patience and self-control to mindfully address the situation.
Albany Herald
It's More Than Just Dizziness! The Telltale Symptoms of Vertigo—and How To Treat It
Ever experience feeling dizzy and off balance, as if everything around you is spinning? If so, you’re not alone. Nearly 40% of Americans experience vertigo at least once during their lifetime.
Comments / 0