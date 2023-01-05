Loving our kids is easy. In fact, before a baby is even born, parents tend to have this idea that they are going to shower their child with so much love that their little darling could only respond with positive behavior. However, if you are a parent, you know the reality is that somewhere within every sweet child is a little monster that periodically emerges. And, when emotions are high, there is also a bit of a monster in every parent that needs to be tamed. It can be quite surprising and leave parents at a loss for what to do. Their child obviously needs to be taught right from wrong, but how? With gentle parenting, instead of reacting emotionally to misbehavior, it takes a lot of patience and self-control to mindfully address the situation.

