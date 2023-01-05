Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk. WASHINGTON (AP) — A prosecutor says an Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol planned the trip for weeks and came prepared for violence. The trial of Richard “Bigo” Barnett got underway with opening statements Tuesday. Prosecutors say he had a stun gun tucked into his pants when he stormed the Capitol, invaded Pelosi's officer and posed for a photo that became one of the attack’s more well-known images. Defense attorneys have argued he didn't break any barriers or assault any police officers as he entered the Capitol and wandered into the office looking for a bathroom.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO