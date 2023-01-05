Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe’s mother breaks silence: ‘Clearly, there must have been some problems’
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's mother spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital only days after her daughter, a mom of three, was last seen.
California Reservoir Water Levels Before and After Rain
California's largest lake by volume, Lake Shasta, has risen by 21 feet in just two weeks.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:28 p.m. EST
Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk. WASHINGTON (AP) — A prosecutor says an Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol planned the trip for weeks and came prepared for violence. The trial of Richard “Bigo” Barnett got underway with opening statements Tuesday. Prosecutors say he had a stun gun tucked into his pants when he stormed the Capitol, invaded Pelosi's officer and posed for a photo that became one of the attack’s more well-known images. Defense attorneys have argued he didn't break any barriers or assault any police officers as he entered the Capitol and wandered into the office looking for a bathroom.
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
Pentagon ditches COVID vaccine mandate for troops
The Pentagon is formally doing away with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military members, according to a memo from
F-35 Has Flown With Its New Computer Backbone For The First Time
Edwards AFB/USAFKnown as Technology Refresh 3, the upgrade is critical to the F-35's future and the larger Block 4 modernization effort on the horizon.
Denver struggles with migrant influx, asks nearby counties, cities for help
As Denver deals with an influx of migrants, they're asking nearby counties and cities for help. Arapahoe County leaders met Tuesday to find solutions.
