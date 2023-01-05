Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
Duck River Watershed spring clean-up event, March 4
The Duck River Watershed Society is pleased to announce its second Spring Clean-up event slated for Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Society is a non-profit organization that is based in Coffee County, Tennessee. The DRWS focuses on ensuring that the Duck River watershed continues to benefit those that live, work and recreate in it.
thunder1320.com
Location change, ticket info updated for Dale Murphy dinner in Manchester
Dale Murphy, an Atlanta Braves legend and member of the Braves Hall of Fame, will be in Manchester for a fundraiser event on Saturday, February 25th. The fundraiser – “Dinner with Dale” – is for the Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball team and is being presented by FirstBank and Jeff Lowe.
thunder1320.com
SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9
SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
Initiative will connect thousands with fiber internet in Middle Tennessee
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee and leaders from several private companies will announce an initiative to connect thousands of Tennesseans will fast, fiber internet.
1 killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson County
One person has died following a crash that occurred overnight in Williamson County on Interstate 840.
Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with princess birthday party
The Brentwood community threw a birthday party fit for a princess on Saturday in honor of a three-year-old who has undergone 30 rounds of treatment for a form of a fatal brain tumor.
Dentists say they are slammed due to TennCare benefits expansion
Hundreds of thousands of people now have dental insurance for the first time in a long time. This means a slammed pipeline for care.
My Hero: The Ranch TN and Duke the Dog
As we celebrate our heroes in the mid-state this new year, our January 6th "My Hero" nominees are a little bit different because they include a place and a pet.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
City of Waterfalls - Cookeville Tennessee
Looking for a great place to stay in Tennessee?! Look no further! Cookeville TN is a unique town just over an hour from Nashville and around 1.5 hours from Knoxville and Chattanooga. But what's extra special about it?! Waterfalls! Don't let the shiny lights of the big cities pull you away from the serenity you can find a little farther out. Here are 5 fantastic waterfalls you can adventure to when you stay or visit Cookeville that will give you all the peace and adventure you'll need on your next vacation!
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removal for I-840
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Planning on making a drive into nearby Williamson County this weekend? Use caution as Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-840 in Williamson County at McDaniel Road in Arrington on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. The work...
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 6, 2023
Here’s a look at our PAWS visit today. No cats!! But there were two little guinea pigs and a whole lot of dogs. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN...
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
radio7media.com
Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County
DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
wjle.com
Sparta Man Killed in Early Morning Crash
A 38-year-old Sparta man lost his life in a two vehicle crash this morning (Tuesday) on Highway 70 at Snow Hill near Trapp Lane. According to Trooper Brent Collier of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Henry was traveling east in the left lane of Highway 70 in a 2004 Ford Ranger when he crossed over the middle turn lane and entered the west bound left lane striking head on an oncoming 2020 Ford Mustang driven by 34-year-old Matthew Murphy of Springfield who had recently moved here. The Mustang traveled a short distance west after impact before coming to a final rest in the westbound right lane. The Ford Ranger overturned and came to a final rest on its top in the middle turn lane.
thunder1320.com
Coffee Middle opens CTC tournament Tuesday at North. See brackets and information here
Coffee Middle School basketball boys and girls will open postseason play this week in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament, which will be held at North Middle School in Franklin County. The Lady Raiders finished as co-champions in the regular season with Warren County and will draw the no. 1 seed...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chattanooga
Chattanooga might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chattanooga.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
thunder1320.com
Tammy Williams
Tammy Williams of Wartrace passed this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 56. Services are scheduled at 5 PM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3 PM until the service time.
