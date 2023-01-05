ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

thunder1320.com

Duck River Watershed spring clean-up event, March 4

The Duck River Watershed Society is pleased to announce its second Spring Clean-up event slated for Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Society is a non-profit organization that is based in Coffee County, Tennessee. The DRWS focuses on ensuring that the Duck River watershed continues to benefit those that live, work and recreate in it.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9

SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
MANCHESTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
KAT Adventures

City of Waterfalls - Cookeville Tennessee

Looking for a great place to stay in Tennessee?! Look no further! Cookeville TN is a unique town just over an hour from Nashville and around 1.5 hours from Knoxville and Chattanooga. But what's extra special about it?! Waterfalls! Don't let the shiny lights of the big cities pull you away from the serenity you can find a little farther out. Here are 5 fantastic waterfalls you can adventure to when you stay or visit Cookeville that will give you all the peace and adventure you'll need on your next vacation!
COOKEVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 6, 2023

Here’s a look at our PAWS visit today. No cats!! But there were two little guinea pigs and a whole lot of dogs. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County

The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County

DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Sparta Man Killed in Early Morning Crash

A 38-year-old Sparta man lost his life in a two vehicle crash this morning (Tuesday) on Highway 70 at Snow Hill near Trapp Lane. According to Trooper Brent Collier of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Henry was traveling east in the left lane of Highway 70 in a 2004 Ford Ranger when he crossed over the middle turn lane and entered the west bound left lane striking head on an oncoming 2020 Ford Mustang driven by 34-year-old Matthew Murphy of Springfield who had recently moved here. The Mustang traveled a short distance west after impact before coming to a final rest in the westbound right lane. The Ford Ranger overturned and came to a final rest on its top in the middle turn lane.
SPARTA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Tammy Williams

Tammy Williams of Wartrace passed this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 56. Services are scheduled at 5 PM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3 PM until the service time.
WARTRACE, TN

