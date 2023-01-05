The Ford Fusion may have been discontinued back in 2020, but the sedan continues to earn plenty of accolades – mostly for representing an affordable and efficient choice in the otherwise inflated used vehicle market. The Fusion landed on iSeeCars’ lists of the best five-year-old used cars and one of the top 20 used vehicles overall, and ranked well in multiple Consumer Reports comparisons, including being named one of the best used cars for teens that cost less than $20k, one of the top five-year-old used hybrid sedans and hatchbacks with the best fuel economy, and one of the best used hybrids with the best fuel economy. Now, that trend continues, as the 2018 Ford Fusion has been recognized by the same consumer organization as one of the best mid-size sedans with the best fuel economy, too.

3 HOURS AGO