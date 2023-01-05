Read full article on original website
Ford Retail Orders In 2022 Up Sharply From Prior Year
For some time now, Ford retail orders have continued to grow, for a number of reasons. We can trace the beginnings of this trend back to early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, when automotive production shut down temporarily and hasn’t recovered since, with various supply chain issues continuing to plague the industry as a whole. As a result, Ford chose to focus more on a built to order strategy versus the traditional approach of filling dealer lots with inventory and hasn’t looked back since. As a result, Ford retail orders were once up sharply in 2022 versus previous years.
2022, 2023 Ford Escape PHEV Tax Credit MSRP Limit Revised
Since the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 was announced months ago, there has been considerable confusion surrounding the bill’s proposed EV tax credits – specifically, country of origin requirements and the max allowable MSRP for each vehicle that is eligible for the credit. Ford – as well as select automotive industry lobby groups – has since asked for clarification on these matters, and also launched an information site for its commercial customers. However, it seems as if the IRS has already made a change in regards to one model eligible for this new tax credit – the 2022 and 2023 Ford Escape, which has received a revision to its MSRP limit.
Ford EV Partner SK On May Not Build Batteries In Turkey
As Ford aims to go all-electric in terms of its passenger vehicle lineup in Europe by 2030 or sooner, the automaker is leaning on a wide variety of suppliers to secure the materials it needs to make that happen – not just its battery production joint-venture partner SK On. Another Blue Oval joint venture partner – Koc Holding – recently assumed ownership of the Craiova Assembly plant in Romania following the regulatory approval process, and as Ford Authority reported back in March, Ford, Koc, and SK On were planning on forming another joint venture to produce commercial vehicle batteries in Turkey that would help support production of the new E-Transit Custom and E-Tourneo Custom . But even though SK plans on erecting its own production facilities in Europe, it may not build batteries in Turkey after all, according to Reuters.
Ford Patent Filed For Portable Vehicle Charging System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a portable vehicle charging system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on July 27th, 2020, published on January 10th, 2023, and assigned serial number 11552486. The Ford Authority Take. In the past few months, Ford has filed a couple of...
Ford Will Work With LG, Not SK For Battery Plant In Turkey
Ford is in the midst of investing $50 billion over the next few years as it aims to produce 600k EVs globally this year and two million by 2026 – an effort that involves launching multiple new models and leaning on a variety of suppliers to secure the raw materials it needs. The automaker is also looking at erecting new battery plants across the globe with various partners – not just its new joint-venture counterpart SK On, which is also investing billions in its own expansion. As Ford Authority reported earlier today, however, SK looks poised to pull out of its planned joint-venture with Ford and Koc Holdings to build a new battery plant in Turkey, but according to Bloomberg, The Blue Oval will instead work with LG Energy Solution on that particular project.
Ford Ranger Platinum Production Will Not Impact Other Trims
After facing tremendous demand for the next-generation Ford Ranger following its launch, The Blue Oval has since ramped up production of the brand new mid-size pickup in an attempt to meet that demand. Regardless, thanks to various supply chain issues and even biohazard problems, customers in places like Australia are facing wait times of up to a year to take delivery of certain trim levels and variants. Thus, it’s fair to wonder – will the introduction of the recently-revealed Ford Ranger Platinum have an impact on the automaker’s ability to built other trims and models? According to Drive, the answer to that particular question is no.
Ford Motor Company Canada Sales Down 9 Percent In Q4 2022
Ford Motor Company Canada sales decreased nine percent to 55,055 units during the fourth quarter of 2022. Sales decreased at both FoMoCo brands – the namesake Ford brand as well as at Lincoln. “Each year, Canadians put their trust in Ford more than any other automotive brand,” said President...
2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance Package Is Pretty Damn Quick
The refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition brought a host of additions and upgrades to the SUV’s lineup. Perhaps the most notable changes are the addition of two new variants, the Timberline and Stealth Edition Performance Package. The latter brings a surprising amount of get-up-and-go to the Expedition, as it provides more potent performance than originally expected. Car and Driver recently put the Expedition Stealth Performance through its paces, and was impressed with how it conducted itself in a test of speed.
Next-Gen Lincoln Aviator May Be Fully Electric Only: Report
As Ford Authority reported last April, Lincoln will launch four new all-electric models by 2024 – one of which is expected to be the EV version of the Lincoln Aviator crossover. Lincoln is also expected to go fully-electric by 2027, at least in terms of offering an EV version of each existing model in its lineup by that date. Regardless, the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions contains some interesting information regarding the next-generation Lincoln Aviator, which may only be sold as a fully-electric model.
Ford Bronco Discount Again Non-Existent In January 2023
For yet another month, The Blue Oval is not offering any Ford Bronco discount or incentive in January 2023. This is not unexpected, considering that there is extremely high demand for Ford’s off-road SUV amid low supply, as has been the case since the vehicle launched in 2020 for the 2021 model year.
Ford Is Founding Member Of Virtual Power Plant Partnership
As it embarks on a major transition to electrification, Ford is partnering with a host of power companies on a number of pilot programs, a list that includes the likes of Sunrun, Duke Energy, and DTE Energy, to name just a few. Many of these pilot programs center around the Ford F-150 Lightning and its ability to power entire homes for days or even weeks at a time, as well as give power back to the grid when needed. Now The Blue Oval is embarking on yet another collaboration, this time as a founding member of a new virtual power plant partnership.
Ford Website Ranked Below Average In 2023 U.S. Winter Study
Ford website satisfaction ranked above the industry average on J.D. Power’s summer 2022 U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study, though it dropped a bit from the summer 2021 rankings, earning a score of 711 versus 725 out of 1,000 possible points. The semiannual report measures the usefulness of automotive manufacturer websites during the process of shopping for a new vehicle by examining four key measures – information/content, visual appeal, navigation, and speed. Now, J.D. Power has released the the winter 2023 version of this same study, and it reveals that Ford website satisfaction has suffered significantly in recent months.
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh To Add New Vertical Screen: Photos
Back in September, Ford Authority reported that a refreshed Ford F-150 was due to arrive in 2023 for the 2024 model year, and in December, spotted a prototype of that particular model for the very first time. That sighting was followed up by another one a few weeks later, and just last week, Ford Authority came across another 2024 Ford F-150 prototype – this time wearing less camo and showing off its new taillight design for the first time. Now, these new photos give us our first look at the revised interior of the best-selling pickup, revealing the presence of a new, vertical infotainment screen.
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum Tremor In Silver: Photos
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list includes more than one version of the off-road focused Tremor, including a Platinum F-350 finished in Azure Gray, as well as an Antimatter Blue F-350 King Ranch and an Iconic Silver F-250 Lariat. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this configuration – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum Tremor, this time finished in Iconic Silver.
Lincoln Corsair Recalled Over Seat Belt Chime Safety Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair models over a seat belt chime issue. This recall also affects select 2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator models. The defect: in affected vehicles, when the driver’s seat belt is not buckled and the vehicle is started, the seat belt warning system may activate the audible warning chime for an insufficient amount of time of less than four seconds. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.”
2018 Ford Fusion Among Best Midsize Sedans For Fuel Economy
The Ford Fusion may have been discontinued back in 2020, but the sedan continues to earn plenty of accolades – mostly for representing an affordable and efficient choice in the otherwise inflated used vehicle market. The Fusion landed on iSeeCars’ lists of the best five-year-old used cars and one of the top 20 used vehicles overall, and ranked well in multiple Consumer Reports comparisons, including being named one of the best used cars for teens that cost less than $20k, one of the top five-year-old used hybrid sedans and hatchbacks with the best fuel economy, and one of the best used hybrids with the best fuel economy. Now, that trend continues, as the 2018 Ford Fusion has been recognized by the same consumer organization as one of the best mid-size sedans with the best fuel economy, too.
ICE Ford Transit Production Will Continue Into 2030: Report
Back in September 2021, Ford Authority reported that the current-gen Ford Transit wasn’t expected to receive a redesign in the near future, as the automaker has focused its resources into the all-electric E-Transit over the past couple of years. However, The Blue Oval hasn’t forgotten about its best-selling ICE-powered van either, as production of that model will reportedly continue into 2030, according to the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions.
