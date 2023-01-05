Complaining just comes with the territory when it comes to sports. But Kevin Durant has heard enough of it from basketball fans. The popularity of the NBA is at an all-time high but sometimes it feels like all the focus is on what’s wrong with the game. Tanking. Players resting for big games. A meaningless regular season. Bad calls by the refs. Disadvantages for small markets. Too many 3-pointers and the lost art of the mid-range jumper. It can get exhausting.

2 HOURS AGO