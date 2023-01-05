ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where does NJ’s weed money go? Top NJ news for Tuesday

Eric Scott has today's top NJ News Stories on New Jersey's First News. You have a chance to offer feedback on how New Jersey spends tax revenue collected on legal marijuana sales. Gun rights victory. A judge has blocked New Jersey's tough new anti-carry gun legislation. Murphy bans TikTok. Effective...
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
‘Huge planetary threat’ not being addressed in NJ, groups say

Hundreds of invasive plant species are threatening New Jersey or have already done significant damage, according to environment advocates who are pushing lawmakers to continue advancing legislation that addresses the issue. "They're a huge planetary threat, they diminish water quality, they're a hazard for human health, they endanger food security,...
Babies R Us returns! Opens new NJ flagship store

EAST RUTHERFORD — Years after closing all its remaining stores, a beloved brand is returning to the U.S. with a flagship location in New Jersey at American Dream — Babies R Us. The news was announced on Tuesday by WHP Global, which added both Babies R Us and...
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey

It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
Where to find the best onion rings in New Jersey

Onion rings are my go-to side dish if I'm breaking the normal routine of healthy eating. Everybody does fries, but I find them somewhat boring. I prefer my potatoes in a hash, baked or mashed. If I'm looking for a cheesesteak or a Reuben (one of the best in Jersey...
Hurry in! Award winning gelato group opens 5th location in NJ

Morristown is abuzz with the news of Guerriero Gelato opening a new location in their town on Jan. 13. And it’s no wonder. The place is an absolute sensation. They are an award-winning, handmade, family-owned ice cream and gelato shop that has been serving guests creative and modern flavors using age-old techniques.
Interested? NJ is holding an affordable housing lottery

If you’re looking for a chance to find more affordable housing in New Jersey, this could be for you. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Division of Housing and Community Resources will soon begin accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting list. The...
Are calls from jail too expensive? Report reveals NJ figures

It costs too much for New Jersey families to connect with their loved ones who are behind bars, according to a report from the advocacy group Prison Policy Initiative. Compared to other states, New Jersey isn't even close to being one of the biggest offenders when it comes to the price of phone calls, the report suggests. But there's another problem taking over in New Jersey and elsewhere: the cost of video chats.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
