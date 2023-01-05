Read full article on original website
Where does NJ’s weed money go? Top NJ news for Tuesday
Eric Scott has today's top NJ News Stories on New Jersey's First News. You have a chance to offer feedback on how New Jersey spends tax revenue collected on legal marijuana sales. Gun rights victory. A judge has blocked New Jersey's tough new anti-carry gun legislation. Murphy bans TikTok. Effective...
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
‘Huge planetary threat’ not being addressed in NJ, groups say
Hundreds of invasive plant species are threatening New Jersey or have already done significant damage, according to environment advocates who are pushing lawmakers to continue advancing legislation that addresses the issue. "They're a huge planetary threat, they diminish water quality, they're a hazard for human health, they endanger food security,...
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
Babies R Us returns! Opens new NJ flagship store
EAST RUTHERFORD — Years after closing all its remaining stores, a beloved brand is returning to the U.S. with a flagship location in New Jersey at American Dream — Babies R Us. The news was announced on Tuesday by WHP Global, which added both Babies R Us and...
Dream of driving the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile? You’re in luck
If you ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer weiner, I can't help you there. But if you wish to be a "hotdogger," one of those people who drives around in the giant phallic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile all day promoting the brand, then I have news. This could be your lucky day.
How should NJ spend its weed money? – State wants your feedback
Among the many questions we get asked by New Jersey 101.5 listeners is: Where does the weed money go now that cannabis is legal and taxed in New Jersey?. You're going to have a chance to help decide the answer. New Jersey's Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) will take public input...
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey
It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
What really killed NJ’s malls — and it’s not too late to fix it (Opinion)
This holiday season really made me take a good look at our local malls. Because I had occasion to visit the two nearest to me, I’ve made this observation: they are trying to hang on to the same old formula when that old formula no longer works. The decline...
New Jersey, Are You Ready For A Possible Federal Ban On Gas Stoves?
This is straight from our believe it or not department. A United States Consumer Product Safety Commissioner is actually talking out loud about the possibility of banning natural gas stoves in America. Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News yesterday that his agency is investigating the possible pollution that is...
Where to find the best onion rings in New Jersey
Onion rings are my go-to side dish if I'm breaking the normal routine of healthy eating. Everybody does fries, but I find them somewhat boring. I prefer my potatoes in a hash, baked or mashed. If I'm looking for a cheesesteak or a Reuben (one of the best in Jersey...
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
Hurry in! Award winning gelato group opens 5th location in NJ
Morristown is abuzz with the news of Guerriero Gelato opening a new location in their town on Jan. 13. And it’s no wonder. The place is an absolute sensation. They are an award-winning, handmade, family-owned ice cream and gelato shop that has been serving guests creative and modern flavors using age-old techniques.
Interested? NJ is holding an affordable housing lottery
If you’re looking for a chance to find more affordable housing in New Jersey, this could be for you. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Division of Housing and Community Resources will soon begin accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting list. The...
The many mysteries that have washed up on NJ beaches
A 30-ton whale washed up dead on the beach in Atlantic City. It was a 33-foot humpback discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center which showed up to measure and take samples says they don’t know what killed it. Testing will be done. It’s the fourth...
Are calls from jail too expensive? Report reveals NJ figures
It costs too much for New Jersey families to connect with their loved ones who are behind bars, according to a report from the advocacy group Prison Policy Initiative. Compared to other states, New Jersey isn't even close to being one of the biggest offenders when it comes to the price of phone calls, the report suggests. But there's another problem taking over in New Jersey and elsewhere: the cost of video chats.
Bring paper bags back to N.J., but do this first | Letters
I thank reporter Steven Rodas for “13 climate change bills and issues N.J. residents should have on their radar in 2023.” These laws and regulations must not be viewed as the end-all to any given issue, but as steps toward a cleaner and better environment/. While they are...
NJ teachers union backs bereavement to cover all types of pregnancy loss
The state's largest teachers union supports adding benefits for parents who suffer all forms of pregnancy loss — including stillbirths, medically necessary terminations, infertility — as well as adoption challenges and other setbacks affecting would-be parents. Sample contract language amending bereavement benefits was endorsed by the New Jersey...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Put Your Phone Do Not Disturb And Chill At This NJ Day Spa
Need a break from your life for a few hours? This spa that is so close to the city that you can see it from the outdoor pool is at the tip of New Jersey and is the perfect spot to put your phone on airplane mode. I’ve seen so...
